How we rescued kidnapped Benue passengers – Police

Benue State Police Command has revealed how it successfully rescued 11 passengers who were kidnapped from a Benue Links Hummer Bus on June 22, 2025.

The operation was carried out by the Inspector-General of Police Special Intervention Squad (IGP-SIS) in collaboration with the Command’s Tactical and Patrol Teams, the Military, and other security agencies.

Acting on credible intelligence, the rescue team tracked the kidnappers’ movement through the bush path around Ondo Village in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu Local Government Area.

After hours of combing the area, the victims were successfully rescued, while one suspect was apprehended at the scene.

“This positive development follows a sustained and intelligence-driven operation. The victims are currently receiving medical attention and psychological support,” the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, stated.

The Command confirmed that this comes just a week after two other victims from the same kidnapping incident were earlier rescued and reunited with their families.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, commended the courage and professionalism of the operatives and reassured the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

“We appreciate the victims’ families for their patience and cooperation and urge the public to continue supporting the police with useful information,” CP Emenari said.