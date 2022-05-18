How we raped, shot our victims ― Kidnap suspect

A suspected kidnapper, on Wednesday, narrated how his gang members kidnapped, raped and thereafter shot their victims to death.

The suspect identified as Aminu Lawal whose gang was operating along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway before his arrest was paraded along with 30 others in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, for offences ranging from kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery, illegal possession of arms and ammunition’s to cattle rustling amongst others,

Lawal disclosed that his gang members operated along with other syndicates in Kaduna under the leadership of one Yellow Asar.

Also during the parade, another kidnap suspect demonstrated how the captured were chained together before taking them to their base for profiling.

