How we kidnapped Deeper Life pastor ―suspect

A member of a kidnap syndicate in Ondo state, Ayo Samuel, who was arrested by Police in the state has admitted participating in the abduction of a Deeper Life Pastor, Otamayomi Ogedengbe, has narrated how the clergy was kidnapped by his gang.

The 59-year old Samuel who made a shocking revelation in a video said the operation was carried out after a member of the church, Dayo Titus, provided all necessary information about the Deeper Life pastor.

Samuel said the kidnap gang invaded the church around May 2021 after a midweek service and abducted the Pastor who was released after paying ransom to regain his freedom.

He said Titus organised the kidnapping and the victim was kept in a house belonging to the father of the gang member in Ado Ekiti

He said the gang decided to kidnap the Pastor after learning from Titus who knew the Pastor very well that the family of the victim will be willing to pay for the freedom of their breadwinner.

According to him, five members of the group carried out the operation while the victim was taken to Ekiti state where he was kept until a ransom was paid.

He said his duty during the operations is to look after the victims and ensure they are well-fed, saying he received the sum of N1m in the operation.

Samuel who disclosed that he used the proceeds from the operation to purchase a motorcycle lamented that the motorcycle was stolen from him after a month.

He said “I don’t know the name of the street where we kept the Pastor but I know the house. It belongs to Bunmi’s father. It was Samuel that collected the ransom. My duty was to watch over the victim.

“I was given N1m. I bought a motorcycle but it was stolen after one month. I used the money judiciously.”

It will be recalled that pastor Ogedengbe was abducted at his church located in Irese, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state in the presence of his family and was released after paying a ransom.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

How we kidnapped Deeper Life pastor ―suspect. How we kidnapped Deeper Life pastor ―suspect.