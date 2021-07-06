How we intend to work as new governing council in UNILAG ― Tejuoso

The new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Dr Lanre Tejuoso, on Tuesday, made public what he called the three-point agenda that the council has for the university.

He announced the agenda in his maiden address at the ongoing 51st convocation and conferment of Bachelors and Postgraduate Degrees, and Diplomas on the 2018\2019 graduating set of the institution.

He tagged the agenda which he said would serve as a guide for the new council in performing its constitutional roles, as “Three Cs” and identified them as Creativity, Cooperation and Consolidation.

Tejouso, an alumnus of UNILAG was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on April 10, to succeed Dr Wale Babalakin, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who resigned his appointment following an unresolved crisis between his led council and the management last year

Describing his appointment as homecoming having graduated from the university about 35 years ago, Tejuoso emphasised that the mantra would certainly serve as a driving force to take UNILAG to greater heights.

He lauded what he called the great strides recorded by successive managements and governing councils of the institution, saying such had taken the institution to global recognition.

He said the council would work and cooperate with the Senate and the management and other sections of the university in a way that would jointly move the university forward appreciably.

He advised the graduating students to impact positively on society and also be good ambassadors of the university.

In his own address at the event, tagged: “A breath of fresh air,” the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the coming of the Pro-Chancellor had brought a new lease of life at the institution and promised that the peace shall be sustained.

While congratulating all the graduands and their parents\guardians and all other well-wishers for the achievement, he also apologised to them for the delay and postponement of the convocation ceremonies.

He said as they are now leaving the university, they should always remember to promote and protect the good image of the university.

The fresh graduates in attendance were, however, admitted into the Alumni Association of the institution by Dr Fassy Yussuf on behalf of the global President of the association, Mr John Momoh.

