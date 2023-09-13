Peter Olalekan Adedokun is a versatile master drummer, drum maker, performer and trainer. He is also the founder of the Nations Rhythm Festival. In this interview with Adewale Oshodi, he speaks on his love for drums and the therapeutic benefits of the art. Excerpts:

Although you are a master drummer, how did you come about the idea for the Nations Rhythm Festival?

The idea came about 12 years ago. Then, I was the chief drummer for the Alajota Dance Company, where Christopher Emmanuel is the founder and choreographer. I attained the level of master drummer and I have participated at several festivals within the country and abroad and this challenged me to work on having a festival that will bring people of different nations and of different genre of arts and culture together.

What did you achieve with the festival?

The maiden edition of the festival came up at the Alliance Francaise, Ibadan from July 6 to 8. For the first two days, we had workshops and training, while on the third day, we had the main event. During the festival, we created an atmosphere where everyone bonded in unity, peace and harmony regardless of age, gender, race and location.

Another thing is that the Nations Rhythm Festival is designed to bring people from all around the world to celebrate the universal language of music. During the event, different local and international artists showcased their cultures through performances, lectures and workshops. More than music, people also learnt about drums and rhythm and how some of the most ancient tools are being utilised and applied in non-musical ways to enhance modern life.

Was there any reason you chose Ibadan for the maiden edition?

I reside here in Ibadan and I felt Ibadan should host the inaugural edition of the festival. Ibadan is known for being the pacesetter in good things.





Now that you have held the maiden event in Ibadan, do you plan to take it to other cities, or perhaps other countries in subsequent editions?

If there are sponsors, I will definitely like to take Nations Rhythm Festival to other cities or states here in Nigeria and other countries. With the right support, people outside Ibadan and Nigeria can learn about the African drum culture.

Can you share with us some of the individuals or groups that featured in the maiden edition of the festival?

Those who featured, both physical and virtual are Christopher Emmanuel (Nigeria), Prince Choi (USA), Alajotas Dance Company (Nigeria), James Tyson (UK), Hatnar (Nigeria), Baba Adesanya Adeyeye (Nigeria), Jonathan Murray (USA), UNIBADAN Drums Ensemble (Nigerai), Diane Roberts (Canada), Samskiddo (Nigeria), myself, the Drumsvoice and many more. The inaugural address / lecture was given by Professor P.A Ogundeji of the Linguistics and African Languages Department of the University of Ibadan.

Do you think the festival benefitted the people, the participants, host community and even the country?

During the festival’s drums workshops, people were exposed to the therapeutic benefits of drums. They also learnt how to play different indigenous musical instruments. I must state that during the various performances, people were relaxed as they enjoyed different musical performances, dances and rhythms.

The festival definitely brought more visitors to Ibadan and to the country as it attracted people of different countries. This also add to the economic growth of the host city and country. Foreign participants learnt many positive things about Nigeria. Most of them, until now, didn’t know the Nigeria is this developed.

As a master drummer, where have you performed?

I have performed and conducted workshops across the country and in countries like the UK, Germany, USA, Croatia, South Africa, among others.

