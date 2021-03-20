How we celebrated our mums on Mother’s Day 2021

Wuraola Olalere, 14 yrs old, SSS 1

On Mother’s Day morning, I hugged my mum tightly for a couple of minutes to show my appreciation when she took me into her arms. Our church prepared special meals for mothers, gave gifts, prayed for them while ladies were served refreshments. After the service, dad took us out to Ventura to watch movies and played games. We had fun. I thank my mother for caring for us, correcting our errors. I hope to grow up to have her good personality.

Emmanuel Eguaoje, 13 yrs old, JSS 3

I prepared a special meal, jollof rice with chicken and also bought shawama for my mum on the Mother’s Day. With the assistance of my father, I presented a make-up kit and a wrist watch while dad presented her a spectacle and also prayed for her. I appreciate my mother for so many things.

Peter Onyeka, SSS 1

Last Sunday was the 2021 International Mother’s Day, I was happy God spared my mother to celebrate another year. I prayed specially for her and also used my god-given talent, creative art to draw my mother and I presented it to her as Mother’s Day gift. She was very happy.

Mariam Alabi, 14 yrs old, SSS 2

I feel sad for children without mothers when we celebrate Mother’s Day. God helping me, I want to be like my mother when I grow up, training my children the way my siblings and I are trained. With the contribution of my father to our plan as children, my mother received a pair of shoes, a bag to match and aso oke; she was overwhelmed with the love we showered on her.

Taiwo Adeyemo, 12 yrs old, JSS 2

Without a mother in one’s life, it is like you have lost the most precious thing in your life. My mother received a gold wrist watch from my father on Mother’s Day. At exactly 8a.m. that day, I went to kitchen to prepare mum’s favourite food, Amala with efo to mark the Mother’s Day. When she finished eating, she prayed for me. I also took time to pray for her that she will reap the fruit of her labour while she celebrates many years in joy.

Eniola Faniran, 16 yrs old, SSS 3

On the Mother’s day, I woke at 3 O’clock at midnight to prepare the house for a surprise party for my mum and was almost caught by her. Dad is not based in Ibadan so my younger brother got drinks before service was rounded up in church. When we arrived home, I noticed mum was unhappy, thinking we forgot the importance of the day. At about 7p.m., mum opened the door of her room and immediately, my younger brother started reciting a poem for her. We played music for her and also gave her a gift. She was very happy such that she held our hands and did not want to let go. Our mothers should be appreciated every day for their sacrifices.

Favour Akharia, 14 yrs old, SSS 2

The mother’s day was a day I had longed for and it came with so much joy because my father had planned to surprise my mother with a brand new car. Thank God the day did not fall on a working day so we were all at home. My father invited our pastor to come and pray for my mother and after the prayer, my father presented her with a car key. Her favourite meal was prepared and we had a great time together. In addition, I promised her that by God’s grace, I will be great in life and build her a mansion. I wish to be humble and submissive like mum because those attributes have helped in keeping our family together.

Helen Bambgose, 16 yrs old, SSS 3

I made sure I did the house chores to impress my mother after which I gave her a treat of her favourite delicacy, beef Ogbono soup with pounded yam on Mother’s Day. Aside these, I wrote a poem and dedicated a song to her. My father, brothers and I have packaged special gift, a car and a phone to show appreciation of her love and care for us. After presenting the gifts, she was very surprised, overwhelmed and started shedding tears of joy. We all took turn to pray for her.

