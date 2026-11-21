Adesola Oguntimehin, is a governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) professional and cybersecurity expert. Before her current jobs in technology, she had careers in banking, human resources, customer service, and virtual assistance. In this interview by FATIMAH BAZAMBO, she speaks about her work in GRC and cybersecurity, among other issues.

You studied history education but have had careers in banking, human resources, customer service, virtual assistance, and now cybersecurity. How would you describe these transitions in your career paths and how they are impacting what you are doing now, especially in cybersecurity?

My search for a better career, one that gives me both joy and fulfilment, was what led me down this path. Along the way, I explored different opportunities, tried my hand at a couple of things — and, interestingly, some of those experiences are still paying off today. I also believe my banking experience played a significant role in shaping my journey into cybersecurity, particularly governance, risk, and compliance (GRC).

Looking back, some of the things I was exposed to and taught while working in the bank are now central to the work I do. It has made me appreciate every stage of my journey. Every role, every experience, and every skill I acquired along the way contributed to who I am today.

One thing I have come to understand is the value of transferable skills. Sometimes, the experience you think has nothing to do with where you’re headed turns out to be exactly what you need to thrive in your next chapter. Every path I have taken has shaped the professional I am becoming, and I would not discount any part of that journey.

You are the founder of The CyberPatron Network. What inspired you to found the organisation, and how are you leveraging it to solve societal problems?

The CyberPatron Network was created to assist beginners in starting out in cybersecurity, a community that embraced everyone from all parts of the world. However, as we expanded into companies and handled projects, the needed transformation came. But our goal remained: ensuring everyone online and offline understands cybersafety, with a focus on the non-digital literates in our society, which was also reflected in our just-concluded cyber awareness month campaign around Ikeja and environs, including the online platform to advocate for cyber safety and awareness amongst small and medium enterprises (SMEs), market traders, small business owners, and organisations all around. We will continue to use our platforms to educate everyone physically, and not limit it to online awareness only.

In your LinkedIn profile, you stated that your work involves engagement in the governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) space. What does GRC imply, and what role does it play in organisational growth and efficiency?

GRC is the foundation of cybersecurity. Without these three, a solid cybersecurity environment would not be formed, as it focuses on the governing structures of an organisation, understands the risks each organisation/asset holds, and lastly ensures proper compliance is met with local laws, international standards and frameworks. To partner or collaborate with some organisations, meeting compliance standards and certifications is very important as it shows efficiency.

Do you think that GRC strategy has application in managing digital creations and social media engagements, especially in the Nigerian context?

GRC has limited direct involvement in social media engagement and digital content creation. However, its compliance and risk management functions may intersect with these activities through organisational policies that define acceptable online behaviour and set expectations for employees when using digital platforms. It may also involve educating employees and members of the public about potentially harmful online activities, digital practices, and emerging threats that could expose them to cybersecurity risks.

What three problems facing Nigeria do you think you can solve leveraging your cybersecurity expertise, and how would you go about solving them?

As a cybersecurity professional, one of the key problems I can help address in the country is the growing threat of social engineering attacks within our society. I can achieve this by creating awareness of the various tactics threat actors use to manipulate individuals and organisations into compromising their security. This can be done through public awareness campaigns, security simulation exercises, and educational outreach across digital and traditional media platforms, including television and radio. The goal is to improve digital literacy, encourage safer online behaviour, and equip people with the knowledge to recognise, prevent, and report potential cyber threats.

Secondly, I would work with payment platforms and financial service providers to improve the digital safety of customers with limited digital literacy. This includes advocating for the integration of simple, familiar, and locally understood languages into their applications, transaction interfaces, and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes. By making transaction instructions, security alerts, and fraud warnings easier to understand, we can help customers make informed decisions, recognise suspicious activities, and avoid falling victim to digital payment fraud.

Thirdly, addressing national insecurity requires investing in training and developing more skilled professionals. Government agencies can also create employment opportunities for these experts to apply their knowledge and expertise in tackling security challenges, leveraging modern tools and emerging technologies to strengthen national security.

Cybersecurity aims to protect digital spaces. However, certain applications of artificial intelligence (AI) threaten cyberspace. How does this make you feel? And what can be done to mitigate the misuse of AI in digital spaces?

One thing I always emphasise is that AI is here to stay. It is not necessarily taking your job, but you need to embrace it and learn to adopt it where relevant. However, as technology evolves, so do the cyber threats within our society. AI can now clone voices, generate images, and create highly realistic videos, presenting new security and privacy risks. This makes it essential to establish and effectively implement AI governance frameworks and regulations, drawing lessons from initiatives such as the EU AI Act. Nigeria also needs appropriate AI regulations, public education on AI risks, and clear guidance on the type of information people should share with publicly accessible AI platforms. These are important steps towards promoting responsible AI adoption and reducing associated risks.

As someone who has worked in the banking, human resources management, and digital security sectors, what vital lessons did these sectors teach you about money, people, trust, and risk?

One lesson I learned from my work experience is that humans are always the weakest link in security, no matter how much control you put in place. Risk may not be eliminated; ensure you monitor all residual risks. Always operate on a zero-trust policy, and you need money to be at the top of your organisational game in this industry and invest heavily in security tools to manage risk effectively.

Technological innovations and cybersecurity jobs are seemingly spaces dominated by men. How do you think Nigerian women could be on par with men in these fields and contribute significantly to them?

Nigerian women are currently thriving in this field. We have created awareness, programmes, and opportunities for women to thrive without limitations. I am very proud of how far we have come because our women are taking centre stage and taking over big positions globally. And we look forward to building and training young women to pick a career along this path as well.

You did not start your career with the job you are doing now in cybersecurity and risk management. So, what is your message to young Nigerians building careers in technology and digital security spaces?

I would encourage young people to explore career paths beyond the traditional professions we grew up aspiring to, such as medicine, law, and banking. There are so many rewarding and well-paying opportunities across different industries. You do not have to follow the conventional route to build a successful career. Explore your interests, identify your strengths, and remain open to opportunities you may never have considered.

How do you manage the stress associated with your work, and how do you relax or unwind? And where do you see yourself and your career in five years?

I maintain a flexible work ethic, even with a busy schedule, while making sure I take my breaks and find joy in activities outside my 9–5 job.

Over the next five years, I hope to explore other career paths, continue growing professionally, and establish myself as a globally recognised cybersecurity leader. More importantly, I want to expand my impact by reaching, mentoring, and empowering more people through my work in cybersecurity.