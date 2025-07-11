How we arrested beggar with fake breast cancer in Abuja — FCTA

In continuation of its resolve to rid the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of street beggars, traders, scavengers, and one-chance syndicate, the Operation Sweep Abuja Clean team has said the team arrested a beggar with fake cancer.

Making this disclosure on Thursday, Acting Director, Social Welfare, Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Mrs. Gloria Onwuka, revealed that when the woman was caught, she said she had cancer of the breast but by the time they loosened the bandage, there was not a single wound on her breast.

“There is a woman we caught, she now said that she has cancer at the breast. So by the time they loosen the bandage, there was no single wound at her breast.”

Onwuka also said the team succeeded in evacuating a total of 210 persons including children from under bridges and other public places in the nation’s capital city, giving a breakdown of those evacuated as 58 women, 72 children, and 80 men.

Onwuka, who spoke while briefing newsmen on the fourth day of the raid exercise, explained the beggars were caught in the act, as all of them were sitting down in one place waiting for alms from people, when they were apprehended, decried the fact that some beggars go as far renting children from their parents to us them to beg.

According to her, those evacuated so far were taken to the FCT Rehabilitation Centre in Bwari, where they will be profiled and returned to their identified states of origin.

Furthermore, the director explained that due to outcry over nuisance and criminal activities, the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike had directed officials of the department to step up the arrest of destitute persons.

Onwuka said: “We have apprehended and evacuated 80 men since the commencement of the exercise, the women are 58 while the children are 72 in number. The exercise will continue until Abuja streets are free of beggars.

“Everyday you receive complaints about one thing or the other, one -chance, kidnapping, all manner of evil things in FCT. So, the minister directed us to do away with all those things.

“Most of the beggars go even to the extent of hiring people’s children to come on the road and beg. And there are families where they are hiring these children, we don’t even know that this is what they are using their children to do.

“They have taken it as a business. They will now go and hire people from other states, put them in vehicles, very early in the morning, they will come to Abuja and start begging. By evening or at night, they will disappear.

“The one chance issue, there is one that our officers, our people, picked at night by 2 am. He was carrying a machete with POS and different bank ATMs.

“The time they pick anybody, they will now ask you, which one is your bank? They will give you the card of your bank, you press, if you fail, they use that machete and do away with you.

Similarly, commenting on the security implications of nefarious activities in the city, the Director FCTA Security Services Department, Adamu Gwary said those apprehended were committing degrees of crime in the territory.

Gwary, represented by Dr Peter Olumuji, said the activities of the beggars were a threat to the security of the residents.

He said, “We want to believe that most of the people apprehended have committed degrees of crime and other things in the nation’s capital. The security concern of most of these nuisances within the FCT has become a source of great worry to the residents.

“And the Minister has given that directive to the Commission of Police and all other relevant agencies to ensure that the FCT is rid the capital city of all these security threats.

“The operation has covered so far, the city center, Kubwa, Gwarimpa, Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and the rest. And the operation is expanding, because the minister’s concern is that every nook and cranny of the fct that has any form of insecurity must be covered by this special joint task team”, Gwary said.

In a related development, the FCT Police Command in receipt of a voice note circulating on social media, alleging that a group of commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) were planning to stage a violent attack on Task Force officials operating within the Kubwa axis of the FCT on Friday, issued a strong warning.

In a statement issued to newsmen by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale was quoted as saying:

“The Command wishes to categorically state that such conduct amounts to criminality and will be met with the full weight of the law. Any person or group involved in planning, instigating, or contemplating carrying out any form of violent protest or attack on any law enforcement officials, under whatever guise is hereby sternly warned to immediately abort such plans. The FCT Police Command will not hesitate to deploy all lawful means, including arrests, prosecution, and necessary force, to deal decisively with perpetrators of public disorder.

“Let it be clear: this is not a threat but a firm assurance. The Command has both the capacity and the resolve to protect public officers, safeguard lives and property, and ensure law and order within the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequently, residents may observe increased deployment of police personnel and operational assets in and around the Kubwa axis as a proactive measure. These deployments are strictly aimed at preventing any breach of peace and should not be misconstrued.

“Law-abiding citizens are urged to remain calm, go about their lawful activities without fear, and report any suspicious movements or persons promptly via the following emergency lines: 0803 200 3913, 0806 158 1938.

“The FCT Police Command remains committed to the protection of all residents as no individual or group will be allowed to undermine the peace and security of the Federal Capital Territory.“