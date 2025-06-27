How we are shifting Nigerians’ mindset from ‘chop politics’ to ‘serve politics’ — Kunle Lawal, Electoral College Executive Director

•Voter turnout may fall below 25 per cent unless…

Kunle Lawal is a Nigerian political figure and Executive Director of Electoral College Nigeria, where he leads the charge for political literacy, civic engagement, and democratic accountability. Under his leadership, the Electoral College has grown into a nationally respected platform educating thousands of Nigerians on governance, elections, and citizen responsibility while strengthening democracy from the grassroots up. His work at the Electoral College includes designing over 27 comprehensive political education modules, pioneering candidate debates to curb off-jurisdiction promises, and training over 14,000 citizens across Nigeria. As a Senatorial candidate with the Alliance for New Nigeria (2017–2019), Kunle developed 49 draft bills, showcasing a bold vision for legislative reform. He is also the author of The Cannedidate, a reflective guide for aspiring leaders, and formerly led Wardchat Nigeria, using technology to connect citizens with political processes. In this interview, he speaks on the need for urgent citizenry mindshift and democratic renewal in Nigeria. ROTIMI IGE presents excerpts.

What necessitated the need to start the Electoral College in Nigeria?

We started the Electoral College Nigeria because of a glaring gap in our democracy was running on autopilot, and young people were mostly spectators. There was plenty of political noise but very little real political literacy. We realised that if we wanted a generation of transformational leaders, we had to build them from scratch. Electoral College Nigeria was born to be that training ground where patriotism meets governance, and capacity meets clarity.

With the name ‘Electoral College’, many might mistake it for the U.S. Electoral College. Do they play the same role?

That’s a common misunderstanding. The U.S. Electoral College is an institution for electing the president. Our Electoral College is about educating, enlightening, and empowering young Nigerians on governance, politics, and public service. We’re building a generation that will not just run for office but run it with competence and conscience and understand politics and governance

“Young leaders are exposed to mechanics of budgeting, lawmaking, conflict resolution, and public service ethics…” Can you shed more light?

Absolutely. Through our SUG Politeracy Cohorts, we simulate real-life governance situations. We show young leaders what a budget means not just on paper, but how it affects lives. They learn how to draft bills, debate ethically, resolve conflicts among student populations, and manage responsibility. We believe it’s better to make their first political mistakes here, where they learn from them, than when they’re holding national office.

Has there been much achievement with the SUG Politeracy Cohorts?

Without a doubt. Some of our alumni have gone on to lead student governments responsibly and this has led us to train their contemporaries so they could be successful in delivering leadership in the SUG, others have started policy-based NGOs, and many now serve as advisors at state levels. More importantly, they go back to their schools and communities and change narratives and shifting mindsets from “chop politics” to “serve politics.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: NSCDC, Immigration, others: FG postpones recruitment, changes portal

What is the aim of expanding to secondary schools through Electoral College Nigeria clubs?

Catch them young. That’s the mantra. By introducing political education in secondary schools, we help students see governance not as something far removed but as something they’re part of. It’s easier to build good citizens than to fix broken leaders.

Has the purpose of institutionalising the project been achieved in six years?

We’re close, but we’re not done. Institutionalisation isn’t just about survival, it’s about sustainability. We now have structure, reach, and impact. But until every Nigerian child knows the constitution like their school anthem, we’ll keep going.

How many success stories do you have from the project and sub-projects?

We’ve graduated over 140,000 individuals across Nigeria. Many have gone on to serve as aides, councilors, SUG presidents, and public policy advocates. Others are simply better citizens and empowered voters and advocates for justice. Our Electoral College Nigeria clubs and SUG cohorts have birthed at least 40 initiatives on campuses across the country. That’s real movement.

How have you been funding the Electoral College Nigeria?

Passion, partnerships, and personal sacrifice. We’ve received some donor support and private sponsorships, but much of it has been self-funded. We’ve partnered with people who believe in the mission. We’re not just asking for money, we’re offering a chance to invest in the future of Nigeria.

Would you refer to yourself as a successful politician or educator?

Both titles are flattering, but if I had to choose, I’d say I’m a nation builder. Education is the weapon I chose, and politics is the terrain I understand. I don’t care much about titles. I care that lives are changed and Nigeria moves forward.

What are the next steps for Electoral College Nigeria?

We’re launching in other African countries, creating digital learning platforms, and pushing for the National Political Literacy Curriculum in public schools. We’re also expanding our alumni network to act as mentors and community mobilisers. This isn’t just a programme, it’s an idea and ideas are bulletproof .

Tell us more about your recent anniversary and how your alumni support one another.

Our sixth anniversary was a celebration of resilience. Alumni from across the country joined virtually and in person sharing stories of impact, growth, and transformation. We also made six bold predictions about Nigeria’s democracy. Alumni shared their journeys via videos, podcasts, written reflections, and photos. The most beautiful part? Alumni now employ, mentor, and collaborate with each other. They’re building the Nigeria we dream of together.

What is your dream for a new Nigeria, and how can this be achieved?

A Nigeria where competence is more powerful than connection, where service outweighs self, and where the constitution is not feared but followed. To get there, we must educate, empower, and embolden our citizens especially the youth and women

During your anniversary, you made some bold predictions about Nigeria. Can you share them?

Voter turnout will keep declining unless trust is restored. From 43.7 per cent in 2015 to 26.7 per cent in 2023, turnout risks falling below 25 per cent by 2027 without reforms like transparent results and internal party democracy. Opposition coalitions will stay fragile and tactical. Groups like CUPP and OBIdients form quickly but lack ideology and long-term plans, letting the ruling party win by default. Elections will increasingly be decided in courts. Over 1,000 petitions in 2023 show politics is shifting from ballots to bench rulings, undermining public confidence.

Also, urban youth will be vocal online but less engaged offline. Despite 70 per cent of new voters being young, turnout is low. Without strong offline platforms and leadership training, online activism won’t translate to votes.

Identity politics will worsen before it improves. Ethnic and religious divisions dominated 2023, but growing urban and youth pushback may bring issue-based politics by 2031. Micro-parties will grow as local power players. Smaller parties like YPP and LP are winning strategic local seats, shaping coalitions especially in state assemblies.

What are your other social interests?

I’m a lover of Nigerian food and please don’t test me on soups! I’m a fan of Afrobeat, Amapiano and old school R and B. I enjoy long road trips across the country. I’ve travelled to every state. I also unwind by mentoring young people and watching biographies of great leaders.