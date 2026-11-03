How we added 600,000 bpd to oil output – Ojulari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) has said reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have added 600,000 barrels per day to national crude oil production, raising output from about 1.2 million barrels per day to 1.8 million barrels per day and placing the country in a stronger position to attract international energy capital.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at an Energy Talk titled “Nigeria’s Reform Agenda: Competing for Energy Capital”, moderated by John Defterios, Chairman, MENA, APCO, at the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ojulari attributed the increase in output to the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, an improved investment climate, better investment decisions and closer collaboration between NNPC Limited and its partners.

He said the company was working towards its target of producing two million barrels per day by 2027 through the maintenance of existing infrastructure, protection of base production, increased output from producing assets and the advancement of new projects expected to raise production.

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“The figure of 1.8 million barrels per day is a stage in a journey towards our objective. We are concentrating on the basics, which are maintaining our infrastructure, protecting base operations and executing the projects that will take production higher,” Ojulari stated.

On the domestic market, the GCEO said the removal of the petrol subsidy had been accompanied by a major compressed natural gas (CNG) programme, with over 400 CNG conversion centres established and more than 1,000 trucks used to transport petroleum products now running on CNG.

He added that the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline was completed in August 2026, while the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline was expected to deliver gas to Abuja before the end of the year for power generation, data centres and industrial hubs.

Ojulari said NNPC Limited’s Board and management were working to meet the company’s projections as set out in the mandate given to it by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

He explained that a baseline assessment of the company’s assets and infrastructure had given management a full understanding of its portfolio, including its strengths and areas requiring improvement.

“Our track record will be judged by what is done and not by what is said,” he stated.

On regional gas supply, the GCEO said all the countries involved in the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline had aligned and executed the necessary agreements, while Nigeria, Algeria and Niger had also aligned on the development of the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline.

Ojulari said NNPC Limited was targeting national gas production of 10 billion standard cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) by 2027 and 12 Bcf/d by 2030, supported by the development of domestic and export markets for Nigerian gas.

On international interest in Nigeria, the GCEO cited major projects, including TotalEnergies’ Ubeta, Shell’s Bonga South-West and Eni’s Zabazaba developments, noting that commercial agreements covering about US$20 billion in investment had been concluded.

He added that NNPC Limited was building new relationships with partners, including ADNOC and Chinese investors in Nigeria’s refineries, while working with global service companies to expand service capacity in the country.

Ojulari reaffirmed the company’s commitment to execution excellence and transparency, citing two consecutive earnings calls held by NNPC Limited.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC, the 2026 ADIPEC brought together more than 239,000 participants from over 170 countries, including ministers, chief executives, investors and technology leaders, to discuss energy security, investment and supply.