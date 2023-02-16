Akpabio Esien is currently the Corporate Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), and the current National President of Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON). In this interview with PAUL OMOROGBE, he shares thoughts on how waste management in Nigeria can be improved.

YOU have a long history in HSE. Are you satisfied with the sort of personal protective equipment (PPE) that local and private operators give to waste workers? Are there any standards or regulations to this?

I have been in HSE throughout my working career spanning 31 years in the oil and gas industry. I am not satisfied with the sort of PPE used by waste collectors either working with government nor private sector. The waste collectors we see every day hardly wear good coveralls, hand gloves, safety shoes or safety rain boots, goggles and nose masks. Yet these persons are performing very important duties for us. It is mostly in the industries, especially the oil and gas industries, where waste management contractors’ personnel use proper PPEs.

There are standards and regulations guiding the types of PPEs to be used by waste management personnel. The country has a waste management policy. My immediate past president was part of the committee that put the policy together. I attended one of the workshops on the policy. The waste management policy is domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Do you think there is a problem with the laws in Nigeria that confines waste management to local governments that don’t have the financial muscle to invest properly in waste collection?

I do not see anything wrong with giving the responsibility of waste management to local governments. They are closer to the people. However, it is not expected that the government should invest in waste management, but to provide the enabling and conducive business environment to attract private investment in waste management. There is the polluter pays principle. Those who generate waste should pay for the disposal of the waste. Until that is done we will not have people behave responsibly. People think that it is government that should pay for waste disposal. It can’t be sustainable that way.

In other climes, private sector invests in waste management and the people pay for the services. So, if government creates that enabling environment, private companies will invest as they will be able to recoup their investment through appropriate payment by the populace.

Why do you think that many Nigerian cities have waste management problems?

It is easily observable that many Nigerian cities have waste management challenges as there many uncontrolled wastes dumps darting most cities. In some cases, wastes are dumped on the streets and median of dual carriage road within our cities. Some of these dumps give out very pungent odours while others are set on fire emitting polluted smoke injurious to human living around them.





What is WAMASON doing to help the above situation?

WAMASON as an NGO is set out to create the awareness on proper wastes management through campaigns and advocacy. The Society also tries to influence the different levels of government through the Environment Ministries and Agencies to make enabling laws and regulations to encourage proper wastes management. WAMASON in collaboration with NES is sponsoring IEPN Bill to bring framework towards proper wastes management and environmental practice in Nigeria.

What plans do you have for WAMASON now you are the leader?

My plans as the current President of WAMASON are as follows:

First, I want to strengthen the governance structure – Board of Trustees, National Executive Council, College of Councilors, and so on. Next, I plan on to carry out digitalisation of the organisation’s processes and improve the training capacity of WAMASON.

I also want WAMASON to participate in regional and international waste management programmes; as well as to institutionalise waste management and environmental practices in Nigeria through a Joint Bill on Institute of Environmental Practitioners of Nigeria (WAMASON and NES).

My leadership will also encourage proper waste management strategies by influencing federal and state ministries of environment and waste management agencies, and so on.

If you had a piece of advice for the incoming administration on waste management, what would it be?

My advice for the incoming government is that waste management should be taken seriously. You can not say that you have good development without also thinking about how the wastes from the developed cities will be managed. The government should create that conducive business environment for private sector to invest in wastes management infrastructure and be able to recoup their investment.

WAMASON is ready to partner with all levels of government to improve waste management and free our cities from the current challenges of waste disposal.