How UNIOSUN became self-sustaining — Ex-VC Popoola

Former Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof. Labode Popoola, has revealed how he transformed the institution from the brink of collapse into a self-sustaining entity through discipline, accountability, and strategic reforms.

Popoola spoke during the public presentation of his new book, “Navigating Stormy Waters: My Voyage Through UNIOSUN,” held at the Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan, Oyo.

Reflecting on his tenure, he noted that while he initially used persuasion to address inherited challenges, he ultimately had to take tough, decisive actions when dialogue failed.

“I do not start a fight, but I don’t run away from battles,” Popoola stated, dismissing all allegations of corruption against him.

He emphasised that his administration rescued UNIOSUN by embedding transparency, ethics, and institutional stability, which elevated it to Nigeria’s leading state university.

Prominent stakeholders at the event lauded Popoola’s leadership and documentation. The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Peter Olapegba, and the reviewer, Prof. Victor Adetimirin (VC, Edo State University), both in a statement, described the book as a vital guide for navigating the complex realities of higher education administration.

Keynote speaker and former LASU VC, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, highlighted funding deficits, union relations, and institutional indiscipline as major hurdles for university administrators, urging leaders to prioritise competence over personal connections.

Similarly, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Wale Babalakin, commended Popoola’s unwavering character and intellect, stressing the importance of documenting knowledge for future generations.

Adding context to the reforms, former National Universities Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola, attributed Popoola’s success to discipline and divine support, calling him one of the country’s finest VCs.

Prof. Abiodun Alao of King’s College London, who served on the UNIOSUN Governing Council that appointed Popoola, revealed that the administration successfully dismantled an entrenched “cash and carry economy” within the school, steering it toward global recognition.

He concluded by advising university management to institutionalise conflict resolution structures to sustain long-term growth.