How UK Police treated me as suspect after reporting robbery — Nigerian gospel singer

UK-based Nigerian gospel singer and broadcaster, Muyiwa Olarewaju, has narrated how he was treated as a suspect by the British Police after reporting a robbery attempt on his vehicle, an ordeal that left him shocked and battling an investigation despite being the victim.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Olarewaju recounted how the incident unfolded around 5:30 a.m. in February, while he was on his way to work.

He explained that a young white man tried to break into his vehicle, shattering the window in the process.

“I told the police where the cameras were in that area, the fact that the guy had smashed up my window, and the worrying and all that it caused,” he said.

Despite being the victim, Olarewaju said the situation took an unexpected turn. After he reported the incident to the police and directed them to nearby surveillance cameras, he was shocked to find himself under investigation.

“Immediately after the police got in touch with me, the next thing was they now began an investigation where I was now the suspect,” he said. “Yes, I was now the suspect.”

Olarewaju further recounted how he was called in for interviews and had to secure legal representation to defend himself.

“They called me in for interviews, etc., etc., and I had to get a lawyer. Thank God for family in Hanson Woods. I highly recommend solicitors Hanson Woods — they were absolutely phenomenal,” he stated.

Although CCTV footage showed the young man attacking his car, Olarewaju said the police failed to locate the suspect. Instead, he found himself being investigated for affray — an offence typically involving public fighting or disorder.

“The police never found the young man who they saw on camera. But I was being investigated for affray,” he said.

After three months, the investigation was finally dropped due to insufficient evidence.

“Three months later, they’ve come back to say nothing to see here. They can’t find the guy who attacked my car, and they don’t have any more evidence on their charge against me,” Olarewaju explained.

He concluded his account with a word of caution for the public, stressing the importance of legal preparedness.

“So be careful out there. And if you don’t have legal representation already, have it ready just in case you go through a thing like this. I’m sure the police are doing a wonderful job to keep law and order, but some things go wrong sometimes,” he added.

