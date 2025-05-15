How truckers circumvent port security through plate number duplication —TTP

TRUCKS Transit parks (TTP) Limited, the firm saddled with the operations of the port electronic Call-Up system, has revealed how haulage operators circumvent port security through plate number duplication.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, Head of Operations of the TTP, Mr. Irabor Akonoman explained that most truckers resell their electronic Call-Up system ticket to third parties for higher prices, thus exposing port operations to security lapses through entry of unapproved trucks into port terminals.

According to the TTP Head of Operations, “What these truckers do is when they get ETO ticket; they resell to another trucker at a higher price. After selling, the original owner of the ETO ticket now removes or duplicates the plate number of his truck and gives it to the trucker that bought the ETO ticket so that port security won’t detect what happened.

“This raises security issues because unapproved trucks are gaining entry into port terminals after buying ETO ticket from their colleagues and also duplicating plate numbers.”

When asked what TTP has done to tackle this menace, Mr Akonoman explained that, “We have come up with the introduction of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), which is the E-Tag.

“RFID is an electronic tag used for truck identification. We have tested the technology. We have done prototyping. We have everything needed to get it done. We’re only waiting for approvals from the regulatory body.

“Once we do the RFID, a number of the challenges we face as regards unauthorised truck entry into port terminals will be addressed. A situation where a trucker gets ETO Booking from us and sells it to another trucker to use raises security concerns.

“The RFID E-Tag is a unique identifier. You cannot remove it and give it to somebody else. With the RFID E-Tag, there won’t be need for paper tickets any longer. The RFID radio will read the electronic tag and the barrier will open for the truck to go into the port terminals. Once you cannot resell, if you book the electronic ETO ticket for your truck, it is only your truck that can enter the port with it.”

