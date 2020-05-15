How toxic discharge caused massive death of fishes in Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) said toxins discharged into the ocean were responsible for the death of multitude deaths of fishes found at the shore of the Atlantic Ocean.

There was uproar in the Niger Delta region when the bank of oceans in Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states were filled with dead croaker fish which forced regulatory agencies to launch an investigation into the cause of the development.

NOSDRA Director-General, Idris Musa said its findings revealed that the toxins could have emanated from land observing wastes from domestic and industrial sources were usually emptied into the water.

In a statement, Musa insisted that toxicity found in the dead fishes and water samples was caused by pollution from heavy metals from industrial and domestic wastes.

He said other government agencies with mandates on the marine environment worked with NOSDRA to conduct the study

The agencies include the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA).

The NOSDRA DG said the results of the tests confirmed its preliminary findings that the death of the fishes was not linked to oil spill as the levels of hydrocarbon in the samples tested were within regulatory limits.

His words: “The results of the laboratory tests were perused, and we make an explanation on the parameters of concerned that were analysed for the purpose of clarity and understanding. As earlier mentioned, the findings did not show hydrocarbons (Oil) as the possible cause of the death of the fishes.

“In the course of the analyses, Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH), Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbon (PAR), Benzene, Toluene Ethylene and Xylene (BTEX) were within regulatory standard limits in water, sediments and fish tissue analyses.

“However, there were some heavy metals such as Cadmium, Chromium Copper, Zinc and Iron that exceeded regulatory standard limits in the coastlines of the three states, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers. In the water samples taken at the coastline in Bayelsa State, the values of Cadmium and Iron were higher than the regulatory standards limit.

“The Cadmium in the water was between 0.001 and 0.173 milligramme per litre (mg/l) with an average value of 0.064 mg/l. This is above the regulatory limit of 0.05 mg/l as well as the control sample value of 0.08 mg/l.

“Similarly, the value of the iron content in water in the area ranged between 1.914 – 3.408 mg/l with a mean value of 2.503 mg/l. This is above the regulatory limit of 1.00 mg/l.

“The values of the parameters in sediments were substantially within regulatory limits. The values of Chromium and copper in the sampled dead fishes’ tissue were slightly higher than the European Union ( EU ) Standards limits”.

Having established that oil pollution was not the cause of the death of fishes, Musa said the plausible causes could partially be attributable to other human-related pollution activities which were based on land.

“In this case, while it is commonly observed that most industrial and domestic wastes which contain heavy metals such as cadmium, iron, zinc, copper found their ways into drainages and onward transfer to the water bodies.

“Their deleterious impact may be negative to aquatic species, other mammals and human beings. The main sources of these are batteries, galvanised pipes, fertilisers, sewage sludge and plastics. Such may be the case in the analyses of dead fishes found at the coastline in Delta and Bayelsa where chromium was found in fish tissue.

“Copper was also found in the fish tissue sampled in Delta State but not in those of Bayelsa and Rivers State. Furthermore, a sudden release of heavy metals is not likely to kill fishes except those trapped at the point of release because cadmium, in particular, is highly toxic.

“Long term accumulation (chronic) rather than short term (acute) heavy metals could cause the death of fishes. It is also curious that a specific species of fish is allegedly involved in the circumstance under consideration”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: We Don’t Know Whereabouts Of Chinese Doctors ― PTF • Don’t ask me where they are ― Health Minister

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, said that it is not aware of the whereabouts of the Chinese doctors and health professionals who were brought to Nigeria some weeks ago to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Amid Uproar, Lagos Backtracks, Says Dubai Returnee Didn’t Die Of COVID-19

Lagos State government on Thursday night retracted its earlier claim that one of the returnees from Dubai, died of COVID-19. Other returnees, quarantined at an isolation centre in Lekki, had protested in a viral video clip, disproving the earlier official position… Read full story

No Conclusion Yet On ‘Strange’ Deaths In Kano

The Federal Government says there are no conclusions yet with regard to ‘strange’ deaths in Kano State. The Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19… Read full story

FG To Present Revised 2020 Budget Next Week •As Reps uncover documents on illegal virement of MDAs funds to finance COVID-19

Barring last minutes changes, the Federal Government (FG) is expected to formally present the revised 2020 Appropriation bill of N10.58 trillion to the National Assembly. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this during high-level meeting held behind closed… Read full story

COVID-19: PTF Warns Against Using Bleach, Ethanol As Cure

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, warned Nigerians against the use of bleach or ethanol as cure for COVID-19, saying that its usage can result in death. Besides, the PTF also cautioned Nigerians to stop the stigmatisation of people with COVID-19 infection once they recover from it… Read full story

COVID-19 Care Now Available For All Who Need It ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday assured that Nigeria’s testing strategy is yielding results, asserting that the country can now give care to any patient who needs it. Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha… Read full story

Buhari Makes Plans For Post-COVID-19 Nigeria

The presidency on Thursday outlined its plans to move the country forward after it exits the present COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting actions in the areas of the economy, healthcare, jobs creation, among others. A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja noted… Read full story

Nigeria Didn’t Ask For Madagascar COVID Solution, The Country Sent Them To Us, Says PTF

The Presidential Task Force of the control of the COVID-19 pandemic has disowned the Madagascar Covid organic solution, which had been reported to have been requested by the Federal Government to fight the virus. Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss… Read full story

Why Canada Denies Air Peace Right To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians–Onyeama

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama’s move to patronise local carriers for the evacuation of Nigerians abroad has suffered a setback. The Canadian government had denied a local airline, Air Peace, landing right to evacuate Nigerian citizens in Ottawa on the ground that it has no license to… Read full story

COVID-19: Pandemic Offers Chance To Reset Critical Sectors ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has observed that even though the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected lives and livelihoods of Nigerians in different ways, it, however, offers an opportunity for the Nigerian people and government to have a reset in critical sectors of the economy and social services… Read full story

13-Year-Old Girl, 23 Other Ladies Used For Prostitution Rescued In Lagos Hotel

The police in Lagos State have rescued 24 ladies including a 13-year-old who were trafficked to Lagos from Akwa Ibom State for prostitution. Four members of the syndicate that brought the girls, most of them from Oron in Akwa Ibom State, have also been arrested… Read full story

Shocking Story Of Man Who Found Out That His Twins Babies Have Two Fathers

A Chinese man is left stunned after finding out that his twin babies have two fathers, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Thursday. The man, who remains unidentified, made the shocking discovery after taking the new babies for a DNA test as part of the standard procedure to register their births in China, a DNA… Read full story

We Deregulated Downstream Oil Sector In March — Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva says the downstream oil sector was deregulated on March 19, with the reduction in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) also known as petrol. Sylva made the clarification at a ministerial briefing giving a scorecard of the… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Governments And The COVID-19 Billions

SINCE the Covid-19 global pandemic touched down in Nigeria in late February, there have been concerted efforts by the private and public sectors to mobilise resources to contain its spread. As early as March 26, the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) emerged to mobilise private sector leadership… Read full story