A seed planted in dry-season soil has one job: find water.

If the farmer does not provide it, the crop will struggle to grow. That is why choosing a watering method should come before buying seeds.

For small-scale farmers, the options range from watering cans and buckets to drip irrigation systems and water pumps. Each comes with different costs, labour requirements and benefits.

Here are the main options to consider when planning a small dry-season farm.

Start by identifying reliable water source

Every method begins with a source. It might be a stream, a pond, a well or a borehole.

Oyo State officials, citing NiMet’s forecast of reduced rainfall, have told farmers to plant early, use early-maturing varieties and adopt irrigation.

Various State officials have also said about 40 per cent of the state’s water bodies were in use, suggesting that other sources might be available to farmers.

However, farmers should confirm that their chosen water source can supply enough water throughout the growing season. A source that dries up before harvest could put the entire investment at risk.

Hand watering

Watering crops with buckets or watering cans requires little initial investment, making it suitable for small vegetable gardens and plots.

However, the method demands considerable time and physical effort. It can also lead to water wastage if farmers apply more water than the crops need or distribute it unevenly.

Hand watering may be manageable on a small plot, but the workload increases as the farm expands.

Drip irrigation

Drip irrigation supplies water slowly and directly to the area around each plant’s roots.

The system uses pipes or irrigation tapes fitted with small outlets to release water along crop rows. A filter is usually installed to prevent dirt from blocking the outlets.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), drip irrigation delivers water through perforated pipes or outlets, with flow rates that can range from one to 10 litres per hour, depending on the system.

By directing water towards the roots, drip irrigation can reduce losses associated with evaporation and runoff.

How much water can drip irrigation save?

FAO says farmers who switch from furrow or sprinkler irrigation to drip can cut water use by 30 to 60%. It rates flood irrigation at about 50 to 55% efficient and drip at about 90%.

Here is the catch. FAO’s own review says savings measured across whole farms are often much smaller. One study found drip fields used only 0.1% less water, and others averaged under 6%.

Part of the reason is that farmers use the saved water to irrigate more land. So the 30 to 60% figure holds for a plot, not as a promise of a smaller water bill.

What drip irrigation can do for yields

Yield improvements also vary depending on the crop, soil conditions and irrigation method used for comparison.

Some tomato trials found yields 25 to 59 per cent higher with drip irrigation than with furrow irrigation.

FAO’s comparison lists an increase of about 29 per cent over flood irrigation, but approximately eight per cent over furrow irrigation and two per cent over sprinklers.

Farmers should therefore consider these figures as possible outcomes rather than guaranteed increases in production.

Cost of drip irrigation kit

Kits for one acre ranges from about ₦410,000 to ₦890,000. Both sets of prices date from 2025, so check current prices.

One supplier listed a quarter-acre kit at between ₦150,000 and ₦250,000. A solar-powered drip system was listed at between ₦650,000 and ₦1.2 million on one website.

Human-powered pumps cost no fuel

Human-powered pumps offer another option for farmers who need to draw water from a source without relying on petrol or electricity.

KickStart International makes pumps worked by foot or by hand. Its Hip Pump lists at $70 and its larger Max pump at $170.

In its own specifications, KickStart says the Hip Pump can irrigate about 1.25 acres a day and the Max about 2 acres. Treat those as the maker’s claims.

Petrol pumps are cheap to buy, costly to run

Small petrol pumps cost about ₦80,000 to ₦150,000.

Although their initial purchase price may be lower than that of some solar-powered systems, farmers must budget for fuel and maintenance.

The cost of petrol can make regular irrigation expensive, particularly for farmers who need to pump water frequently.

Tribune Online previously reported that rising fuel costs following the removal of the petrol subsidy pushed some farmers to abandon farming, according to Heifer Nigeria.

Solar pumps cost more up front

Solar pumps for small farms ranged from about ₦190,000 to ₦900,000. Two of the sites were dated March and April 2026, and two were undated.

Larger systems cost far more. Once installed, there is no fuel bill, which is why governments are pushing them.

Heifer Nigeria launched a solar pump pilot in Ogun State for about 168 farmers. Kebbi State said in 2023 it would distribute 6,000 solar pumps.

Government support may be available

Some state and federal initiatives provide support for farmers interested in adopting irrigation technology.

Jigawa State said farmers purchasing solar irrigation pumps under its cash-and-carry scheme would receive a 30 per cent discount, according to a Tribune report published on September 11.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) also had its solar irrigation pumps endorsed by the National Economic Council in September 2025 for a nationwide rollout.

Farmers should contact their state agriculture ministries to find out whether such programmes are currently available. Support schemes can change, and eligibility requirements differ across states.

Best Irrigation method for your farm

The best option depends on the size of the farm, available water, labour and budget.

A very small plot or home vegetable garden can start with hand watering, particularly when the farmer can manage the daily workload.

A quarter-acre farm may benefit from a drip irrigation kit, with some suppliers offering systems designed for that size. Larger farms may need a pump connected to a drip irrigation system to move and distribute water efficiently.

These are general guidelines rather than fixed rules. Farmers should consider their crops, water source and irrigation requirements before choosing a system.

What to check before buying

Drip irrigation systems require clean water and regular maintenance. University extension guidance warns that filters and outlets can become blocked, particularly when the water source contains dirt or sediment.

The system also requires adequate water pressure. Farmers should therefore ask suppliers which type of pump is suitable for their chosen kit and whether additional equipment is needed.

It is also important to check the quality of pipes, connectors, filters and other components. Ask about warranties, replacement parts and after-sales support before paying.

Most importantly, confirm that the water source can meet the farm’s needs throughout the dry season.

Starting with a manageable system, testing the equipment and checking for leaks or blockages before planting can help farmers avoid costly problems later.