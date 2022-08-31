How to take care of your parents at old age

Every child is a reward for every parent at old age. The sacrifice they have made can be compared to none.

They deserve to be taken care of till they take their last breath. Nothing we do can be compared to the sleepless nights they had, the rest they gave up, or the hard work they had to go through to give us a better life.

Our parents are exceptional, and they deserve to be treated in a special way as they age. Most parents don’t want to be a burden to their children at old age. This might have prompted them to make certain decisions that would make them independent. However, they still need to be taken care of and shown as much love as they can get.

If you are not sure how to take care of your aged parents, you can try out these little tips. Remember, a little effort goes a long way.

1. Buy them gifts

You don’t have to wait for their birthdays before buying them gifts. They might feel they don’t need luxurious things since they are aging already, but try as much as possible to get them things that would be useful for them even at their old age.

This depends on your parents’ likes and interests.

2. Pamper them

Pampering them means making sure they don’t go through any stress no matter how little it might be. You need to remember that your aged parents might not be a strong as they were while raising you. You can get them a reliable help that would prepare their breakfast at the right time, make sure the house is properly kept clean, arrange their clothes appropriately and ease them of unnecessary stress.

3. Respect them

The best way to take care of your parents is to respect them. Respecting them means appreciating them constantly. It means reverencing them.

4. Don’t abandon them at old age

It is not a crime to take them to an old people’s home to be taken care of, but you need to remember that they were not too busy taking care of you when they were your age.

If you have little or no time to take care of them, employ a responsible help especially mature ones that will take care of your parents adequately.





Also, make sure they are not stranded financially. Abandoning them at old age is a cruel and mean way to reward them for the sacrifices made.

5. Call them regularly

Placing a call through your parent consistently goes a long way. It just shows you have them in mind all the time.

This is one of the best ways to take care of them. Ask about their well being, their needs, and even their health from time to time.

6. Encourage them to be more active

Your aged parents need to be encouraged from time to time. This is to make them more active to carry out some little things in order to prevent their bodies from becoming too weak.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE