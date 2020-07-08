How to tackle growing pandemic of rape

CONTINUE FROM LAST WEEK

THE individual complaint mechanism is designed so that an individual woman, or a group of women, who feel that her/their rights have been abused can submit the details of the discrimination to a committee of experts which will review the case.

We are aware of the cultural and religious reservations prevalent in Nigeria; however, there is a need to do away with retrogressive cultures which has resulted in a patriarchal society. As Nigeria needs to move away from cultures that are adverse to women. Men need to treat women with regard and not see them as a weapon for sex. Special courts which will handle cases of rape and defilement should be set up to protect victims from victimization and delay in obtaining justice. As regards punishment, rape should be a non-bailable crime. Severity of punishment for rape, with particular reference to statutory variety, should rank next to capital punishment. It is not enough to make the punishment severe, the laws should be enforced. The police authorities should courageously investigate and recommend for prosecution the alleged offenders. The judiciary should not shy away from handing out maximum punishment, when the occasion demands, to sex offenders. This will serve as a deterrent to other members of the public The legislature should ensure that anyone found to have abetted the commission of rape or is an accomplice of a sex offender should be made guilty of the act itself. Same gesture should be extended to anyone that procures the rape of another. A special committee has to be set up urgently in the National Assembly to oversee and document these cases and assist the victims to seek for redress. Medical evidence must be encouraged once a victim reports at a hospital or police station. Forensic examination resources and personnel such as rape kits, voice analysis, facial recognition systems, and handwriting analysis and fingerprints impression should be made readily available and immediate response be given to individual cases.

Traces of DNA from blood, hair, skin,vagina epithelial cells, saliva, semen, teeth bite can be quickly obtained to aid corroborative evidence. This can be useful in Corroborating evidence in cases of sexual assault through medical evidence. The legal requirement of eye witness evidence to corroborate rape cases and the lack of human and material resources to medically investigate and reach conclusive findings in a rape case leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

Life imprisonment should be the least punishment for convicted persons with an option of castration. Death penalty for repeat sexual offenders that defile and rape minors. Like I said earlier, sexual violence is a national emergency and proactive laws with harsh punishment need to be put in place to ensure this menace is brought to a minimal state. More inclusive and all-encompassing definition of rape should be included in our criminal and penal code and serve as parameters to determine acts which can be classified as rape. In the face of Nigerian Criminal Code, only unmarried women can be raped under the law. This is wrong as men hide under marriage to rape women and young girls.

Section 282 of the Northern Nigeria Penal Code and Section 357 of the Criminal Code also exempts perpetrators of rape within marriage from punishment. Also the Criminal code states that rape is only on women, any person can be raped.

The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPPA) seems like a very progressive piece of legislation. Unfortunately, the law is only applicable in the FCT, Abuja. It does not apply in the other States of the Federation. This also should be looked into.

Local rape crisis centres in communities should be established to provide necessary first aid help and psychological relief to victims of rape and properly advise them on possible and appropriate action to be taken. Anyone can report a rape case, especially in cases where victims are incapacitated or unable to report.

Barr Chioma Ebubedike Igbokwe writes from Mary & Jane Stephen & Associates, Abuja

See the rest at www.tribuneonlineng.com

9.Enlightenment campaign to discourage sex offences, letting people especially kids understand when they are being sexually assaulted. Schools should start teaching children how to speak up against unusual friendly behaviors of people they are in care of they should scream to call for help against sex offenders. Myths such as having sex with a child or virgin to cure diseases should be made known to people as false. Victim blaming for being the reason why they were raped should be jettisoned. Such ideas as dressing provocatively or flirtatious acts as reasons why victims were raped should be frowned upon. Victim should not be blamed for an offender’s crime.

Parents should ensure Underage children are not left unsupervised or with friends, relatives and guardians that are not trusted. As a matter of fact, parents should strive to actively monitor their children and ensure they are kept under close watch. Parents and schools should start teaching children how to speak out against anyone that makes them feel uncomfortable or touches them. Routine examination of private parts of children should be carried out surreptitiously to check for sources of any pain or untoward signs that may show any form of sexual abuse. Anyone can report a rape case especially in cases where victims are incapacitated or unable to report.

11.The Legislature and law enforcement agencies should ensure that anyone found to have abetted the commission of rape or is an accomplice of a sex offender should be made guilty of the act itself. Same gesture should be extended to anyone that procures the rape of another.Ignorance of the age of the girls as regards consent should no longer be a ground for defense of rape

Article by Barr Chioma Mary Ebubedike Igbokwe

Mary & Jane Stephen & Associates

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naaba, Utomi, Sani, Yunusa, Sonaya, Others Meet Over New Political Front Monday

Driving towards its agenda of launching a new political movement by January 2021, conveners and members of the National Consultative Front (NCF) will meet on Monday… Read Full Story

MONDAY LINES” When Òsómàáló Buys Coronavirus

I am an Oyo-Yoruba and I know that my ancestors have several pejorative terms to describe the Ijesa. Òsómàáló is one of them. Òsómàáló is a contraction of a Yoruba expression which means ‘I will stay squatting here until I am paid’. Its continued use verbalises the tension that historically defines relations between the wily… Read Full Story

I Am Not An Enemy To Anyone In APC ―Fayemi

As crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) continues unabated, the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has assured that he won’t treat any party members as an enemy despite the attacks being launched against him by some leaders… Read Full Story

47-Year-Old LASTMA Official Stabs Lover, Kills Self Over Infidelity

A 47-year-old official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Emmanuel Mekuri, has stabbed himself to death following a disagreement with his live-in lover… Read Full Story

Clean Energy Investment: Building On The Ashes Of COVID-19

As the global recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic tees off, the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) has developed a document, The Recover Better with Sustainable Energy Guide for African Countries to support African countries as they develop their post-COVID-19 recovery plan and stimulus packages… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: FG’s N13bn Pest Control Intervention Fund

RECENTLY, the Federal Government shocked Nigerians when it announced the setting up a N13.9 billion Pest Control Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The fund was approved by the Federal Executive Council ostensibly to address the control of migratory pests, transboundary animal diseases… Read Full Story

VERITATEM: How Ghana Bulldozes Nigeria

ABOUT a fortnight ago, we received the shocking news that the Nigerian embassy staff buildings in Accra were levelled to the ground by a Ghanaian businessman, claiming that the edifice had been erected on his own land. He brought papers claiming ownership of the land. Apparently, our legation could not show proof of… Read Full Story

LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT: Are You Hungry For Success?

Success often comes to those who are hungry for it the most. That is the story of the Wright brothers. Before Orville and Wilbur Wright started working on building their aircraft, Samuel Pierpont Langley had covered considerable ground in the effort to fly the first airplane. Langley was a Professor of Mathematics at the… Read Full Story

Freedom From The Trap Of Mastered Helplessness (2)

Happy birthday to Uncle Jimi Solanke, one of the living legends of the creative arts in Nigeria, an accomplished thespian whose interpretation of roles made him bestride the stage of live theatre with ease and aplomb. He turned 78 last Saturday, 4th of July… Read Full Story

The Two Greatest Enemies Of Wealth

Tony Robbins said, “The secret to wealth is simple, find a way to do more for others than anyone else does. Become more valuable. Do more. Be more. Serve more. And you will have the opportunity to earn more.” To access wealth, I want to add mine to it, always learn more, because there is always more to learn! … Read Full Story

Are Ethical Leaders Good For Business?

Via the COVID-19 crisis, we have seen the value of ethical leadership – most notably in New Zealand which, under the courageous, compassionate and ultimately ethical leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has reduced cases to near-zero, while the deadly virus continues to run rampant through much of Europe… Read Full Story