While grapes in all its varieties are fruits that many people enjoy as they are not only delicious but is a quick snack, it has however, taken on an exclusive status because it is usually more expensive to buy than other fruits.

And for an item that makes it difficult to pick the perfect bunch because they are tightly clustered together and has short shelf-life as it gets spoilt quickly, it is important to know how to store grapes properly and pick the right ones when spending so much money getting them.

It is however easy to pick the right grapes at the store once certain tips are followed; when examining grapes, it is important to always make sure they’re firm, plump and attached to the stem except it is packaged in a way that it doesn’t show which is rare.

If the package you pick has loose grapes rolling around at the bottom, then, you know they may get spoilt quicker than the ones attached to the stem.

Avoid grapes that are moldy, watery, and shriveled at the stem but note that a whitish coating on a bunch of grapes which is called bloom, doesn’t make it bad; it is a naturally occurring substance that protects grapes from moisture loss.

But picking a good bunch of grapes is only the first step; there is a need to know how to store them to keep grapes fresh for a longer period.

Stop keeping grapes in bowls exposed around the home on tables or counters. While this may make it beautiful and even convenient as a snack on the go, it is also the quickest way for grapes to lose moisture and crispness.

The best step is to wash whole grapes, pat them dry, and store in a well-ventilated container in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator; this allows grapes to last for up to three weeks

Putting grapes in airtight containers or plastic bag is a bad idea because such packaging prevents air circulation. If you do not have containers, keep whole grapes in the containers they came in.

But if you have cut your grapes and they are not whole again, they are still useful though the storage system is different; cut grapes can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 48 hours and if you notice that the edges start to dry up and brown, it isn’t a problem, they’re still safe to eat.

Another storage method for grapes is to freeze them; just rinse and dry your grapes, then, spread them out on a lined baking sheet. Place them in the freezer for a few hours or overnight, and once they’re frozen, you can put them in a storage container so they’re easily accessible. Just make sure that your grapes aren’t clumped together on the baking sheet, otherwise they will freeze together.





