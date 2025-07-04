How to stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 — Amaechi

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said the only way to stop President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is for the Nigerians to take action against him.

According to Amaechi, Nigeria cannot achieve meaningful change and progress through wishful thinking, but by taking their fate into their hands, urging citizens to halt Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The former governor of Rivers State stated this on Thursday at the public presentation of the 2025 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey Report by the Africa Polling Institute in Abuja.

“The only way you can stop Tinubu from being the president of Nigeria in 2027 is to run an election of Nigerians versus the bandits.

“If you think you will just sit down and do that, may God be with you,” Amaechi said.

He also criticised Nigerians for always complaining about the country’s situation in private, but remaining passive in the face of what he described as “political elite domination.”

The ex-governor said, “The elites who are stealing Nigerian money are not up to 100,000, but you have 200 million Nigerians who can fight 100,000 men.

“You sit down in your house and complain and grumble. What makes you think the elites would move their hands completely? Who told you the elites don’t know how you are feeling?

“They know you are not happy. But you are helpless, not because the elites made you helpless, you made yourself helpless.”

Furthermore, Amaechi said he would have left the country, but his wife stopped him.

“I told my wife, I want to Japa like you people do. They will give me an official visa to come and stay in their country, any country. “She said, no, we can’t leave Nigeria because Nigeria is lovable. It’s lovely,” he said.

