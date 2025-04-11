Jewellery is a popular fashion accessory, but with so many imitations on the market, it is easy to fall for fake jewellery that looks real.

Whether you are buying gold, silver, or diamond jewellery, knowing how to spot fake jewellery can save you from wasting money.

Many counterfeit pieces of jewellery are made from cheap materials that tarnish quickly or cause skin reactions. In this article, you will learn how to spot fake jewelry.

1. Check for Hallmarks or Stamps

Authentic gold, silver, and platinum jewellery usually have small stamps indicating their purity. For example:

Gold is marked as 10K, 14K, 18K, 22K, or 24K

Silver is marked as 925 (Sterling Silver)

Platinum is marked as PT or 950

If a piece of jewellery does not have these markings or has unclear engravings, it may be fake.

2. Perform the Magnet Test

The magnet test is another way to spot fake jewellery. Gold, silver, and platinum are non-magnetic, meaning they do not stick to magnets. To test, place a strong magnet near the jewellery. If it attracts, the item likely contains fake metals such as iron or nickel.

3. Look for Discoloration and Tarnish

Real gold and silver do not change color over time. However, fake jewellery made of plated metal may turn green, black, or dull after a few weeks. Check for fading, especially in areas that touch the skin, like rings and bracelets.

4. Conduct the Scratch Test

Gold is a soft metal and does not scratch easily. You can test by scratching the jewellery lightly against ceramic or unglazed porcelain. If it leaves a gold streak, it is likely real. If the mark is black or grey, it is fake.

5. Test with White Vinegar

Dip the jewellery in white vinegar for about 15 minutes. If it changes color, it is fake. Real gold will remain the same.

6. Use the Fog Test for Diamonds

To check if a diamond is real, breathe on it to create fog. A real diamond will clear up instantly, while a fake diamond will stay foggy for a few seconds.

7. Weigh the Jewellery

Real gold and silver are heavier than fake jewellery made from cheap metals. If the item feels unusually light, it is likely fake or hollow.

Buying jewellery is an investment, and knowing how to identify fake jewellery will protect you from scams. Always buy from reputable stores to ensure you get real value for your money.