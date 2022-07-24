How to Sell Bitcoin in Nigeria Easily – QUCHANGE APP

Quchange App review is the focus of today’s post. This exchange allows you to convert your bitcoin to cash easily and swiftly.

Even with the crypto ban, you can receive the cash directly into your Naira bank account.

Amazing, right?

Keep scrolling to learn more about Quchange and how you can sell bitcoin in nigeria

1. What Is Quchange?

Quchange is a platform that allows users to sell bitcoin, USDT, ETH, etc.

The goal is to help users convert, exchange their bitcoin and usdt and other cryptocurrencies to cash.

And if they own any gift cards, they can redeem them for cash too on Quchange.

Gratefully, Quchange offers the best exchange rates.

let’s see how to sell bitcoin on Quchange in the next section.

2. How To Sell Bitcoin On Quchange

It operates mainly with a mobile app.

The Quchange mobile app is available for download on Android and Apple devices.

Download links

Website: www.qxchange.app

Android app Search QUCHANGE on the playstore

IOS app: Click here

Also, the app is easy to use. Follow these simple steps:

Download the Quchange app from Google Play or App store Sign up for an account by clicking on “Get Started”

iii. hit “Create account”.

Viola! You’re in. Now tap on to reveal the Slide bar and click on “BTC Wallet” Send Bitcoin to the provided wallet address to fund your personal Quchange Bitcoin wallet. Next, you click on “Sell”, enter the amount of bitcoin you want to sell, and tap on “proceed”

vii. You will receive your cash in your Naira wallet.

viii. Lastly, click on “Request withdrawal” to receive the cash into your bank account.

Yay!

Moving on, let’s talk about Quchange customer support.

4. Customer Support & Public Opinion

Customer Support

Quchange has a blog where customers can learn more about its services.

Also, it has an FAQ page where users can get answers to their queries.

Additionally, a Live Chat on the Quchange website responds instantly to users’ questions.

Plus, they can stay updated via the following channels:

Also, the Instagram channel has colorful infographics that explains how to use the app seamlessly.

FAQs

Is Quchange Safe?

I believe it is because:

– The founder is not in hiding.

– It is registered under CAC with RC NO 1900286

– There has been no report of fraud since its launch.

– It has a physical office in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

– Registration details on Whois.com tallies with what is on the company’s website.

Does Quchange charge any fees?

No, it doesn’t.

Can I buy Bitcoin from Quchange?

No, you can only sell.

6. Conclusion

In conclusion quchange is the best app to sell bitcoin in nigeria based on findings.

So, the next time you have some bitcoin that you wish to convert to cash, try Quchange.

