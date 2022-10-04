How to quit your job on amicable terms

Life is in phases, as men are in sizes. It is quite normal for humans to transit from one position or place to another from time to time. Even as we make these transitions, it is important that we ensure that our transitions are done peaceably such that there is no future issue in case we meet with people from different points in our transition story.

In the workplace, there are certain times when we don’t have a better option than to quit either as a result of poor working conditions, poor remuneration, or the availability of a better job offer.

There have been instances where people quit their jobs in an unamicable manner that resulted in fights or holding of grudges with their former employees. This is not right, and it is important that when the need arises, we try our best to quit our jobs on good grounds.

Even though some employers can be difficult at times, but for future purposes, it is advisable you quit your job on an amicable term because there might be a need for a recommendation from your previous job in your next job offer. And, since humans are likened to water, we can meet even where we least expect. Such a meeting will only be memorable when you are on good terms with your previous employer.

To ensure that you quit your job on amicable terms, below are things you should put in place.

1. Give ample notice

In order to ensure that you quit your job on a good and amicable term, it is important you give your boss or employer ample notice, a minimum of two weeks before you quit the job.

Quitting your job without giving your employers ample notice of about 2 to 4 weeks shows a lack of professionalism especially when your role in the company is a vital one.

No matter the reason you intend on quitting your job, it shows a sense of responsibility when you inform your boss earlier. This provides them with ample time to get a replacement or train someone who can fill in your position temporarily before the recruitment of another employee.

Leaving your job without prior notice to your boss will definitely place you in the wrong book of your employers and this might not really be a good decision in the long run.

Note: This notice should only be made known to your employers and not your coworkers. You can inform your coworkers a few days before your final day at work.

2. Be calm and professional

The fact that you have gotten a better job offer or that you are about to quit that job doesn’t give you the right to start misbehaving or showing a lackadaisical attitude at your present place of work. In as much as you still work in that organisation, you owe them your total commitment and professionalism.

The mere fact that you are quitting your job doesn't mean you should look down on your employers or colleagues, as your path will still cross with these individuals sometimes in the future.





So, no matter how happy you are about your new job, you shouldn’t show it or see it as a means to brag to your colleagues or disrespect your senior colleagues if you intend on leaving that job on an amicable term.

3. Offer to train your replacement

Since you will be leaving your job soon, you should offer to train your replacement at no cost if you are intentional about quitting your job on amicable terms.

As a sign of professionalism and a sense of responsibility, you should offer to guide your replacement through your work process. Doing this will go a long way in relieving your employers of the stress of having to train the new employee or your replacement in the work process and schedules from scratch. And I tell you, whether they appreciate your efforts openly or not, they are going to be really glad you did.

If you have a cordial relationship with your boss, you can also offer to help screen resumes, and interview applicants for your position.

When you do this, you not only leave on an amicable note, but you also leave a good impression at your workplace.

4. Wrap things/ongoing projects up

As a worker who truly wants to quit a job on a good note, it is important you wrap all ongoing projects up and meet necessary deadlines and targets.

Abandoning ongoing projects and deadlines is not right and it is one of the ways for you to get into the wrong book of your employers.

As much as you can, try to wrap up all ongoing projects and deadlines such that your absence will not be really felt or that your absence leads the company through untold hassle.

No matter the urgency of your resignation, make sure you complete all ongoing projects you are involved in, even if it means dedicating more hours to do so.

Doing this enhances your professional reputation before your employers and colleagues and it also helps your replacement settle into the position easily.

Even as you intend on quitting that job, it is also important that you ensure that you quit on a good and amicable term as you will always need these individuals in the future.

