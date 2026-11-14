How to protect your family from Lassa fever this dry season

Lassa fever is a rodent-borne disease that affects Nigeria every year, with cases often increasing during the dry season.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), infections tend to rise between November and April, making this period important for prevention and preparedness.

While most people infected with the virus experience no symptoms or only mild illness, others can develop severe complications.

There is currently no licensed vaccine or approved antiviral drug for preventing or treating Lassa fever. Therefore, prevention remains essential.

One of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of infection is to keep rats away from food, household items and living spaces.

This guide explains practical steps you can take to protect your home and family.

Know how lassa fever spreads

The Lassa virus is carried by a rodent known as the multimammate rat. These rats can carry the virus without appearing sick and spread it through their urine and droppings.

People usually become infected when they consume food or come into contact with household items contaminated by infected rodents. Direct contact with infected rats can also expose people to the virus.

Since these rodents often live in and around homes, particularly where food is stored, keeping your surroundings clean and preventing rats from entering your home are important steps towards reducing the risk of infection.

Understand why the dry season is riskier

Lassa fever occurs throughout the year, but infections tend to increase during the dry season. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), rats may move towards human settlements during this period in search of food and suitable habitats.

The NCDC has also reported that cases typically increase between November and April. This seasonal pattern makes it important for households to take preventive measures before infections begin to rise.

Do not wait for an outbreak in your community before taking precautions. Maintaining good hygiene and proper food storage throughout the year can help reduce exposure.

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Store food in rodent-proof containers

One of the most effective ways to prevent contamination is to keep food away from rodents. Store grains and other food items in strong, tightly covered containers that rats cannot easily open or damage.

This includes common household foods such as rice, beans, garri, maize and dried fish. Use containers made from durable plastic or metal, and avoid leaving food in open bags on the floor.

Cooked meals should also remain covered when not being served. Proper food storage reduces the chances of rats contaminating what your family eats and makes your home less attractive to rodents.

Keep your home and compound clean

A clean environment makes it more difficult for rats to find food and suitable places to hide or nest. Sweep regularly, clean up food spills immediately and dispose of household waste properly.

Avoid allowing refuse to accumulate inside or around your compound. Clear clutter from storage areas, kitchens and other spaces where rodents could establish nests.

Also, encourage your neighbours to maintain clean surroundings. Since rats can move between adjoining properties, keeping only your immediate household clean may not be enough to address the problem.

Seal entry points and trap rats

Inspect your home for holes and openings in walls, floors, doors and other areas through which rats could enter. Seal these openings to reduce access to your living spaces and food storage areas.

You can also use appropriate traps to control rodent populations around your home. However, take precautions when handling traps or dead rats.

Avoid direct contact with rodents, their urine or droppings, and use protective equipment and proper disinfection when cleaning contaminated areas. Wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.

If you are dealing with a serious infestation, consider contacting a qualified pest control professional rather than attempting to handle the problem without proper protection.

Cook food thoroughly and avoid eating rats

Cook food thoroughly before eating and keep leftovers properly covered and stored. Avoid consuming food that may have been contaminated by rodents.

Although rats are eaten in some communities, hunting, handling and preparing potentially infected rodents can expose people to the virus. Avoid touching wild rats or their droppings and urine with bare hands.

Wash your hands with soap and clean water after handling potentially contaminated materials. Good food hygiene and safe handling practices are important parts of preventing infection.

Know the symptoms of lassa fever

The early symptoms of Lassa fever can resemble those of common illnesses, making the disease difficult to identify at first. They include fever, general weakness, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, nausea and vomiting.

Some infected people experience only mild symptoms, while others may develop severe complications. Warning signs of severe illness include facial swelling, bleeding from the mouth or nose, seizures and confusion.

Symptoms usually appear between two and 21 days after exposure to the virus. Knowing these signs can help families recognise when someone needs medical attention rather than assuming that the illness is an ordinary fever.

Seek medical attention early

Do not continue treating a persistent fever at home without seeking medical advice. Visit a health facility if you develop symptoms that could indicate Lassa fever, particularly after possible exposure to rodents or contaminated food.

Inform the healthcare worker about any suspected exposure so that the appropriate assessment and tests can be carried out. Since early symptoms resemble those of other illnesses, providing this information can help healthcare professionals consider Lassa fever when making a diagnosis.

There is currently no licensed vaccine or approved antiviral drug for Lassa fever.

However, early diagnosis and appropriate medical care are important in managing the disease and reducing the risk of severe outcomes.

Avoid relying on home remedies or delaying treatment while waiting for symptoms to disappear.

Protect people caring for infected people

Family members, relatives and healthcare workers can also be exposed to Lassa fever when appropriate infection prevention measures are not followed. Contact with an infected person’s blood and other bodily fluids can transmit the virus.

If someone in your household is suspected of having Lassa fever, seek medical attention rather than attempting to manage the illness alone at home. Follow the instructions provided by healthcare professionals and ask about the precautions required when caring for the patient.

Avoid direct contact with the patient’s blood, bodily fluids and contaminated materials. Healthcare workers and caregivers should use appropriate protective equipment and follow recommended infection prevention procedures.

Taking these precautions can help protect other household members and prevent further transmission.

Protecting your family from Lassa fever requires consistent attention to food hygiene, household cleanliness and rodent control.

Store food properly, seal openings through which rats can enter and avoid handling potentially infected rodents.

Also, learn to recognise the symptoms and seek medical attention early when infection is suspected. These simple but important measures can help reduce the risk of Lassa fever in your home and community.