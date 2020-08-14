How to plan a trip to an international location?

What do you do when you plan to move to a new city permanently? Well, you start packing your stuff, hire one of the best Moving Feedback national moving companiesand start finding out ways to save money during the moving process. Now, what do you do when you plan to visit a new city/ state for fun and thrill?

The best travel experts and professional travel advisors state that it is very important to do your homework before you plan a trip to a new city/ state or country. The world is a big-big place with a variety of people and experiences to explore. It is important that you know about the place well before you finally buy a ticket and pack your bags.

This is a guide for every traveler who is planning a trip to a foreign city/state/ country and wants to have the best experience.

Tips for international travel:

1- Two keynote things: Passport & Visa

What are the most imperative things for an international travel? It is your Passport and Visa. You cannot visit a foreign country without a valid passport and visa. While you need to apply for a passport with your country’s jurisdiction, you will have to apply for a visa with the embassy of the country you are planning to travel to. Also make sure you apply for the Visa on time and acquire the right type of visa. Do not forget to check the expiration date of your Passport before you plan a trip.

2- Check the medical profile:

Before you plan a foreign trip, make sure that you go through a medical checkup and get tested for your vitals. If you have a disease, make sure how the travel will affect you. Besides getting tested and making a stock of medicines that you might need during the trip, check if the location you are planning to visit has any type of disease or infection in the air. Get vaccinated for immunity as it is the best way to ensure a healthy and safe visit.

3- Keep money handy:

Money is your best friend when you are travelling to a foreign location. Make sure that you have enough money handy in case of an emergency. Also ensure that the money you have is in the local currency. Secondly, you must try and save money as much as possible. Use credit/ debit cards wherever possible and save the cash for the last.

4- Find out ways to save money:

There are a number of ways you can use it to save money during a foreign trip. Here are a few tips how you can save money:

Save money on accommodation:

If you are travelling alone, you can save a lot of money by booking an accommodation in a paying guest house, traveler’s hostel or a sharing room facility. However, if you are travelling with family, make prior reservations after comparing the prices of different hotels on different websites.

Save money on food:

If you get the facility, try and cook your own meals, if that is not an option, try and find out cheap restaurants near your accommodation before you take the flight to your destination. Buying food coupons in advance can also help you in saving money on food.

Save money on travelling:

The best way to save money on travelling is taking public transport. However, check beforehand how the public transport facility is in the city/ state or country. Also understand the maps and have routes decided for your travel beforehand.

Save money on sightseeing:

To save money on sightseeing, you must buy tickets in advance. This way you can avoid the long queues and also get discounts as many hot attractions have cheaper tickets available online.

Make your itinerary:

A common mistake that most of the travelers commit is taking a flight to the destination without a solid plan. If you are planning to explore the city, making a solid itinerary in advance is a must. Jot down a list of the best places to visit, restaurants to eat and things to buy and plan your itinerary around the information.

Learn the local culture and language:

Traveling to a foreign country is tough because you are travelling to a place which has entirely different culture and maybe language. In such a situation, learning the local language and culture can help. When you talk to the locals in their local language and greet them as per their culture, they are more likely to help you with authentic guidance.

A foreign trip can be a great experience. Make sure you do all the preparation beforehand and make your travel memorable. There are plenty of reasonswhy people plan to travel to a new city. Go ahead and find your and prepare your travel plan to have the best traveling experience in life.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Spends N1.57trn On Debt Servicing, N1.61trn On Personnel, Pension

THE Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it had expended N1.57 trillion on debt servicing and N1.61 trillion on personnel and pensions in the current year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the statement on debt servicing and others expenses during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper…

WhatsApp Business: An App Grossly Underused

WhatsApp Business is an app designed for small businesses to easily stay in touch with their customers and reach out to potential customers. It provides vital business tools that allow you to create a business profile, create a catalog, and do many other things…

Gunmen Kill Bauchi Assembly Member, Abduct Two Wives, One-Year-Old Child

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza.

818 Million Children Worldwide Risk Contracting COVID-19 — UNICEF

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 818 million children worldwide are at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. UNICEF’s Associate Director, Data and Analytics Division, Planning and Monitoring, Mr Mark Hereward, made this known in a statement on Thursday and obtained by …

Stop Denying Us Weapons To Fight Terrorism, FG Tells World Powers

THE Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny Nigeria vital platforms and weapons to fight terrorism. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal on Thursday when he featured on the…

Boko Haram Now Recruiting Child Soldiers — MNJTF

THE Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says the Boko Haram terrorist group has introduced the use of child soldiers to resuscitate its declining influence in the Lake Chad Basin. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Colonel Timothy…