How to make homemade granola without an oven: A simple, healthy delight

Granola has become a household favorite for good reason, it is nutritious, crunchy, and incredibly versatile. Whether enjoyed with yogurt, milk, or simply as a snack on the go, granola offers a wholesome energy boost packed with oats, nuts, and natural sweeteners. Traditionally, granola is baked in the oven to achieve that golden crunch, but what if you don’t have an oven—or want something quicker and easier?

The good news is that you can make delicious homemade granola right on your stovetop. It’s fast, easy, and just as satisfying. Below is a complete guide to making your own oven-free granola from scratch.

Ingredients:

Feel free to customize the ingredients below based on what you have or prefer.

Rolled oats (not instant oats)

Chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, etc.)

Shredded coconut (optional)

Honey

Coconut oil or any oil of your choice

Ground cinnamon

Salt

Vanilla extract (optional)

Dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, dates, apricots, etc.)

How to Make Granola on the Stovetop

Step 1: Toast the Dry IngredientsIn a large, dry non-stick skillet, combine the oats, nuts, seeds, and coconut flakes. Toast over medium heat for 5–7 minutes, stirring constantly to prevent burning. You’ll know it’s ready when the oats turn light golden brown and smell fragrant.

Step 2: Add Oil and SweetenerReduce the heat to low. Add the oil and stir until melted and well mixed. Then pour in the honey , sprinkle the cinnamon and salt, and stir well so the oats are fully coated.

Step 3: Cook Until GoldenContinue cooking the mixture on low heat for another 5–6 minutes, stirring regularly to avoid sticking or burning. The granola should become golden, slightly sticky, and aromatic.

Step 4: Add Vanilla and Remove from HeatStir in the vanilla extract (if using), then turn off the heat. Spread the hot granola on a sheet of parchment paper, a tray, or a wide plate to cool. This step allows it to crisp up as it cools.

Step 5: Add Final IngredientsOnce the granola is completely cool, mix in the dried fruit . Adding it too soon can cause them to become chewy.

Your Granola is ready to be paired with yogurt, milk, or simply as a snack on the go.

Storage Tips

Store your granola in an airtight container or glass jar. It will stay fresh at room temperature for up to two weeks. You can also freeze portions in sealed bags for longer shelf life.