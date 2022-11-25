How to know if a long-distance relationship is for you or not

Being in a relationship is one of the most amazing things in an individual’s life. Now you have someone you should be able to share your dreams with, be vulnerable with, confide in and most especially give your heart and commitment to.

Being in a long-distance relationship is not for everyone as this kind of relationship takes a great deal of trust, commitment, communication and maturity.

Before deciding to go into a long-distance relationship, it is important for you to know if you can really do this as a long-distance relationship takes a lot of trust, patience, understanding, and most of all, a strong desire to make things work even when it feels impossible.

In order to help you decide if you should go into a long-distance relationship or not, below are things you should look out for in yourself.

1. You don’t have trust issues

A major pillar that sustains a long-distance relationship is trust. If you have trust issues then a long-distance relationship is definitely not for you.

This is because being in a long-distance relationship means not always knowing how your partner spends their day, or who they are with. And if you don’t trust them enough, you will have a lot of problems, unnecessary worries and fight.

If you have trust issues you will always doubt your partner even when they are doing nothing wrong.

As a piece of advice, If you already have a hard time dealing with relationship insecurities, long-distance will only make things worse.

2. Emotional intelligence and independence

Before deciding to go into a long-distance relationship, you need to ask yourself if you are emotionally intelligent and independent.

Long-distance relationship is not for clingy individuals who can’t do without their partners being physically present with them.

Long-distance relationships tend to fare better when the partners are less emotionally dependent on one another.

If you are the kind of individual that rely solely on your partner for emotional support, then it might be extraordinarily difficult for you to be and sustain a long-distance relationship.





3. Ability to do without physical touch

Being in a long-distance relationship means that there will be an absence of physical touch most of the time. And even if there will be a chance for physical touch, it will be once in a while.

If you’re a person who always wants to be touched by their partner then you should not go into a long-distance relationship.

This is because if you do, you will get tired of the relationship in the long run since it is going to be more verbal communication than physical communication and touch.

4. Excellent communication skills

A person who will go into a long-distance relationship must be someone who can communicate effectively with their partner regardless of the absence.

As an individual in a long-distance relationship, you will be required to have scheduled time where you talk to your partner daily as a means to cover up for the distance.

The ability to effectively speak up about and work through the problems that will inevitably arise in a long-distance relationship is one of the most important skills far-away partners should have.

If you know you are not comfortable with the idea of video calls, voice calls, and messages, then you should not consider going into a long-distance relationship.

5. You have a life outside your relationship

Long-distance relationships require time apart, and that is the reason it is called a long-distance relationship in the first instance.

If you’re an individual that is comfortable being alone without your partner for a period of time, then a long-distance relationship wouldn’t be a problem, but if not, it is best you don’t try it.

If you are capable of having a life outside your relationship such that either your partner is present or absent you are fine, then you can go into a long-distance relationship.

Long-distance relationships are never easy. Before you commit to it, be honest and sure that you are willing to give in all it takes to make it work out regardless of the challenges.

Thinking of going into a long-distance relationship or are you in one already, here is how to maintain a long-distance relationship

