How to identify scams when buying land in Nigeria

Buying land in Nigeria is a big step, whether you’re planning to build your dream home, start a business, or invest for the future. Unfortunately, land scams are also common, and many unsuspecting buyers have lost millions to fraudsters pretending to be landowners or agents.

If you’re planning to buy land, here’s how to protect yourself and avoid falling into the trap of scammers.

1. Too-Good-To-Be-True Prices

A key way to know that you are about to buy land from scammers is when you are presented with prices that are too good to be true. Scammers love to tempt buyers with prices that sound unbelievably cheap.

If a piece of land is being offered at a price far below the market value, don’t be too quick to grab the deal.

2. No Valid Documents

A genuine land seller should be able to provide you with legal documents like: Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), Deed of Assignment, Survey Plan, Governor’s Consent, Receipt of Purchase or Allocation Letter, and so on.

But if the seller is giving excuses or delaying these documents, it’s a red flag.

Don’t rely on verbal agreements.

Land transactions must be backed by proper paperwork.

3. No Access for Site Inspection

Before buying land, you must go to inspect the land to know exactly what you are buying.

Any seller who tries to stop you from seeing the land or insists that you pay before visiting is likely hiding something.

Even if you are buyinsomeone you trust that you are buying from, ensure that you see the land with your own eyes.

4. Disputed or Family Land

Another way you can fall into the hands of scammers is when you choose to buy a disputed or family land.

Some people sell family land without the full consent of all family members. Later, a different family member may show up claiming ownership. Also, some lands are sold multiple times to different buyers.

To be on the safe side, make sure the seller has the right to sell, especially when dealing with Ọmọ-onilẹ (land-owning families), community lands, and family representatives.

Ask for family consent documents and verify through local authorities or a lawyer.

5. Multiple People Claiming Ownership

If you visit a land and hear “this land has been sold,” or “I am the rightful owner,” from more than one person, run.

This is a classic sign of a land dispute or scam. Walk away from any property where ownership is unclear or where legal issues are pending in court.

6. Unusual Payment Demands

Whenever you want to buy a piece of land, be cautious if the seller insists on cash-only transactions, refuses to give a receipt, or uses fake company names or personal accounts.

You should only make payments after documents have been verified and agreements signed. Preferably, use a traceable method like bank transfers, and never pay to a third party.

7. No Lawyer or Legal Oversight

The absence of a lawyer or legal oversight when buying land is a telltale sign that you might be falling into the trap of scammers. Always involve your own property lawyer, not one recommended by the seller.

It might cost you more, but it saves you from much bigger losses.

8. Pressure to Pay Immediately

Being put under unnecessary pressure when you are about to buy land is a sign that you might be dealing with land scammers.

The use of urgency tactics like “another buyer is coming this evening” or “you must pay now to secure it” is often used by scammers to get their victims to fall for their trap.

They want to rush you into payment before you have time to think or verify the land.

Don’t fall for it. Take your time to investigate before releasing your money.

Buying land in Nigeria doesn’t have to be risky, that’s if you do your homework, ask the right questions, and refuse to be rushed.