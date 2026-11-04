How to get a mortgage in Nigeria, manage repayments 

For many working professionals and business owners, buying a home is the biggest financial commitment they will ever make. However, getting a mortgage can feel confusing because of complicated banking terms, interest rates, and the amount of money buyers must contribute upfront.

Understanding how mortgages work, including how lenders assess income and debt, how loan repayments are calculated over time, and how schemes such as the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) National Housing Fund (NHF) operate, can help buyers find a home financing option they can afford to maintain.

Understand the basic structure of mortgage loan

A mortgage is a long-term loan used to buy property, with the property itself serving as security for the loan. If the borrower fails to make repayments, the lender may have the legal right to take possession of and sell the property to recover the money owed.

Every mortgage has four main parts: principal, which is the amount borrowed; interest, which is the fee charged by the lender; loan term, which is the period allowed for repayment, usually 10 to 30 years; and equity contribution, which is the amount the buyer pays upfront. How these four parts work together determines the total cost of the loan over time.

Calculate equity contributions and Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios

Lenders rarely cover the full cost of a property. Instead, they assess the risk using the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio and require buyers to pay part of the purchase price upfront. This upfront payment is called an equity contribution.

Commercial banks usually require buyers to pay 20% to 30% of the property’s price upfront, while government-backed housing schemes may require less, depending on the loan amount. Paying more upfront reduces the amount borrowed, lowers monthly repayments, and reduces the total interest paid over the life of the loan.

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Understand fixed and floating interest rates

The way interest is calculated affects how predictable your monthly mortgage repayments will be. Most mortgages use either a fixed interest rate or a floating (variable) interest rate.

With a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rate stays the same throughout the loan period, making monthly repayments more predictable even when inflation or the wider economy changes.

With a floating-rate mortgage, the interest rate can rise or fall based on changes in monetary policy and market interest rates. As a result, monthly repayments may increase or decrease over the life of the loan.

Demystify mortgage amortisation and repayment structure

Mortgage repayments follow a schedule called an amortization schedule, which shows how much of each monthly payment goes toward interest and how much goes toward paying off the original loan.

In the early years, a larger portion of each payment usually goes toward interest, while a smaller portion reduces the loan balance. As time goes on, this gradually changes, and more of each payment goes toward paying off the amount borrowed. Understanding this process helps borrowers see how making extra payments toward the principal early on can reduce the total interest they pay over time.

Leverage government-backed housing schemes

Commercial banks often charge high interest rates on home loans, making government-backed mortgage schemes a useful option for eligible workers. One example is the National Housing Fund (NHF), managed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Registered employees who contribute 2.5% of their basic monthly salary to the fund may qualify for long-term mortgages with lower, single-digit interest rates.

Through these schemes, eligible contributors may access home loans of up to ₦50 million, with interest rates typically around 6% per year and repayment periods of up to 30 years.

However, the loan amount and repayment period depend on the scheme’s rules, including age and retirement limits. Using these government-backed options can reduce the overall cost of buying a home compared with taking a standard commercial bank mortgage.

Managing debt-to-income ratios for mortgage qualification

Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) assess borrowers’ ability to repay a loan using Debt-to-Income (DTI) limits. They usually require a borrower’s total monthly debt payments, including the proposed mortgage, car loans, and personal loans to stay within a set percentage of their monthly take-home pay, typically around 33% to 40%.

To improve their chances of getting approved, borrowers should maintain a good credit history, pay off existing short-term debts where possible, and provide clear proof of their regular income. These steps help lenders assess whether the borrower can comfortably afford the mortgage repayments.

Account for closing costs and additional property fees

First-time home buyers often budget for only the property’s purchase price and the upfront deposit, forgetting about the additional costs involved in completing the purchase. Buying a home with a mortgage also comes with legal, administrative, and regulatory fees that must be paid.

These costs may include legal fees for registering the property, title search charges, property valuation fees, stamp duties, governor’s consent fees, and mortgage protection insurance. This insurance helps cover the outstanding loan if the borrower dies or becomes permanently disabled, subject to the policy’s terms. Setting aside an additional 5% to 10% of the property’s value for these expenses can help buyers avoid unexpected costs and last-minute financial difficulties.

Structure sustainable long-term repayment strategies

Paying off a mortgage over 20 to 30 years requires careful financial planning to avoid falling behind when the economy changes or income drops unexpectedly.

Borrowers should keep enough money in an easily accessible account to cover at least six months of mortgage payments in case of emergencies. When extra money comes in, such as annual bonuses or business profits, using some of it to make additional payments toward the original loan amount can reduce the total interest paid and shorten the time it takes to pay off the mortgage.