How to finish 2020 impressively and start 2021 remarkably

ARE you looking forward to the New Year or are you bogged down with unfinished tasks from the year 2020? No matter what sort of year you have in the last 12 months, you still have the opportunity to end this year on a high, and start the New Year on a positive note, provided you are going to stop some things and start some things. Remember, you cannot keep doing same thing over and again and expect to have a different result. This is not possible.

You would have had a number of successes in the last almost 12 months and it is important to acknowledge them. At the same time, you can learn from those things that did not quite go the way you had hoped when 2020 began. This is very crucial and non-negotiable if you want to finish the year well and start 2021 on a positive note. It is probably only in this part of the world that people do not review what they do daily, weekly, monthly and yearly. And you are the reason I am passing these truths on, so you can start living differently, going forward.

Here are some simple ways of ending the year 2020 impressively and starting 2021 on a positive note:

To start with, you’d need to review the year that is about to end—write down some of the highlights of all the good things that had happened to you between January and now. You will be surprised just how much goodness and happiness you have actually had in 2020. Write down all your achievements such as “I did more exercise,” “I gave up junk food” or “I wrote a book.”

Also, share and celebrate your successes this year with your family and friends. This self acknowledgement and appreciation will be a great platform for 2021. You deserve it. As usual, being grateful for the goodness already in your life makes it possible for you to receive even more. Celebrating your successes is also a key step in having the confidence to take on new challenges in the New Year.

Taking this issue further, kindly send greetings of appreciation and thanks to those people who have helped make year 2020 special for you. Express gratitude for your past alliances and at the same time, forge stronger friendships for the future. This strategy is very non-negotiable if you are going to have a remarkable 2021.

Furthermore, do try to review your current to-do-list for work. Be ruthless and eliminate as many tasks as you can, so you can focus on things that only you can handle in the coming year. After doing this, you’d realize that you have been wasting your time on too far many unimportant, but urgent things. Before the year ends, kindly choose just one task and get it done before the end of the year. This can be so beautiful. I know how it feels to end the year impressively.

Finish off any unresolved matters. Look at completing any small unfinished and niggling tasks around the house and office, such as oiling any squeaky door hinges, and make sure that these things do not play on your mind early in the New Year. This is very crucial. And I am so excited about what I am sharing with you today, because I know you are going to end this year better than you did last year.

Also, clear up some clutter. Go around the house room by room, collect those things you no longer want and either dump or give to a charity organization. Have clear space so that 2021 can begin to bring you greater prosperity. Be ruthless about this and do not wait unnecessarily to clear your unwanted stuff.

Additionally, go through your important paperwork and bring up to date as much as possible. You do not want to start 2021 worrying about mundane administration tasks. If you use a computer, then delete any old and unnecessary files and emails. Also, review how you have spent your time this year, and identify those things that have been draining your energy. Make a plan to eliminate those relationships that no longer work for you. Look at smarter ways of spending your time in the coming year. Begin to say no this year to things that you do not really want to do.

Be different and do something new. Before the end of 2020, do something that you have never done before. For example, go dine in a restaurant you would have never thought of trying. End the year on a new voyage of discovery and child curiosity. Also, start walking everyday for at least 20minutes until 2021 begins. Not only will you feel great, but you will be avoiding the weight gain problems that are so common during the holiday season. As well, you might just enjoy the walking so much that it could become a great new habit for the New Year.

Lastly, rest and relax. Though you will get busy with some of the above suggestions, it is also important to uphold the rule of rest, because those who do not prioritize rest always end up being laid to rest. Recharge yourself before the New Year kicks in. No matter how 2020 ends for you, just remember that it has been a great year. And next year, you’d soar higher. See you where successful leaders are found!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…