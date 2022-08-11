How do you declutter your mind with so many thoughts running through it without control? It is often said that creatives are more prone to depression and would need a lot of intentionality to keep their mind in one piece.

You have to do research, create content, and show up for your personal life, family, and friends. How do you declutter your mind in all of these? Because it’s important for you to show up effectively for every side to you without letting one suffer for the other.

The mind, sometimes, can be occupied by several things at the same time. What contents to create, research on each topic to build on them, how to keep up with friendships, what to eat, and how to earn more money. What to wear, where to live, how to upgrade yourself, and how to get better at what you do.

What happens, among several other things, when your mind is occupied is that you lose focus and find it hard to pay attention to what matters. Why? Because there are so many thoughts running through your mind; all at the same time.

That’s why you’ll find yourself experiencing creative block frequently, not meeting your deadlines, procrastinating, or feeling like fraud, or not being proactive, or neglecting other things that count while being inconsistent.

What are the signs that you need to declutter your mind?

Overthinking, forgetfulness, low productivity, inconsistency in showing up, fatigue, lack of sleep could happen because there’s a lot on your mind, you are indecisive, your speech sounds incoherent, you constantly have creative block, imposter syndrome, or a lost sense of identity because you can’t connect with your thoughts or because you are not clear-headed.

How to declutter your mind as a creative

1. Try to Identify what is occupying your mind

You need to identify the things that are occupying your mind. What are those thoughts that have posed to be unhealthy? What are the things that are irrelevant that are occupying your mind. The first step to decluttering your mind is to make an attempt to identify those things that need to give way in your mind.

2. Journal your thoughts

Journalling your thoughts would track your thoughts and make you see them as they are. You get to see the things that have been occupying your mind and rendering you unproductive.

You get to declutter your mind by being intentional about the act of journaling. This concept has a lot of benefits, and one of them is that it helps you to practice mindfulness- being present and not getting lost in your world of undefined thoughts.

With this, you can objectively see how to deal with what is cluttering your mind.





3. Talk to someone you trust

You can talk to someone you trust about something that has been on your mind that just can’t seem to let you move forward. It could be your family, your friend your partner, or a therapist. Opening up would help you declutter your mind. It could be anything. Maybe research triggered a memory from your past that makes you cringe and fall into deep thoughts. It could be something embarrassing that happened to you or an embarrassing event that you can’t seem to forget and keeps weighing you down or stressing you.

4. Set precise goals

This helps you to define your purpose for something. It keeps your mind straight and focused because there is a goal in sight to be achieved. All your attention and your energy go into the accomplishment of those goals.

5. Work with a to-do list

This would help keep you focused on your daily activities. You could also set an alarm in between the day to consistently remind you of what needs to be done, and what is important. It helps you to preoccupy your mind with more productive things.

6. Set your environment up

Positioning yourself in a conducive working environment would help you declutter. You can declutter your home and your workspace and make movement easy and free. This will help you focus appropriately. A badly arranged environment would definitely affect your mind.

7. Embrace your priorities and let go of irrelevancies

You need to embrace the things that matter. Avoid frivolities. When you engage more often in frivolities than what truly matters, you’ll feel unfulfilled and unproductive.

8. Drink water more often

The benefits of drinking water cannot be overemphasized. It helps to calm your nerves, and keep your thoughts straight. With water, you can not go wrong with a settled mind.

9. Take a break from social media

Research and other information that you see on social media could cloud your mind. Every person has their two cents to give on one subject matter or another.

