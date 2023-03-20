The long awaited 2023 general election in Nigeria has come and gone. Lessons learned from the electoral process will serve as a talking point for general populace.

However, the way people celebrate an election victory may vary depending on the culture, level of political socialisation and individual preferences.

Political parties, supporters and candidates often organise events to celebrate their election victory. They may hold rallies, parades, and other events to show their excitement and enthusiasm.

In some cultures, traditional festivals are held to celebrate election victories. For example, in India, the festival of Holi is often celebrated after an election victory.

While celebrating election victories is an important part of the democratic process, it’s also important to remember to celebrate responsibly and respectfully.

It is important to note that celebrations should always be respectful and inclusive of all people, regardless of political beliefs. It is also important to follow any local regulations regarding gatherings and celebrations.

It is never appropriate to use violence or vandalism to celebrate an election victory. Celebrations should always be peaceful and non-destructive.

The party faithful should do away with using hate speech or engaging in discriminatory behaviour towards individuals or groups who may not have supported the winning candidate or party is never acceptable. Celebrations should be inclusive and respectful of all people.

