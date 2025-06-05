How to buy cheap and healthy rams: 7 smart tips every buyer should know

Buying a ram during festive seasons like Eid-el-Kabir can be both exciting and overwhelming. Many Nigerians want to fulfil their religious obligations without breaking the bank, but finding cheap and healthy rams is not always easy. Prices vary, quality differs, and if you’re not careful, you could end up with an overpriced or unhealthy animal.

Ram prices in major markets like Alaba Rago and Oko-Oba Agege vary in price depending on size, breed, and negotiation skills. These show that smart buying tactics and early planning can help you find affordable rams without compromising quality. So, how do you find cheap and healthy rams? Below are seven practical tips that can guide you.

1. Start Early Before Prices Go Up

One of the smartest ways to find cheap and healthy rams is to start shopping early. As the Sallah celebration approaches, prices usually go up due to increased demand. Buying one or two weeks before the peak period can save you a lot of money and give you access to better options.

2. Avoid Middlemen When Possible

Middlemen often increase the cost of rams because they need to make a profit, too. If you can, buy directly from the livestock sellers or herders at the markets. Markets like Karah, Alaba Rago, and Oko-Oba allow buyers to interact directly with traders, which can lead to better prices and clearer details about the ram’s health.

3. Go to Well-Known Ram Markets

If you want cheap and healthy rams, stick to large, popular livestock markets where there is a wide selection and competition among sellers. This competition pushes prices down and gives buyers room to negotiate. Some reliable markets include Gbagada, Ijora, and Abesan in Lagos.

4. Know the Right Time to Buy During the Day

Rams arrive in trucks early in the morning. Visiting the market early gives you access to the best stock before it is picked over by other buyers. Traders are also more open to negotiation in the early hours, especially if they haven’t made many sales yet.

5. Learn Basic Signs of a Healthy Ram

Even if a ram is cheap, it must also be healthy. Check if the eyes are clear and alert, the coat is clean and shiny, and it can stand and walk well. Avoid rams that are too thin, have nasal discharge, or look weak. It’s better to go with someone experienced in livestock buying if you’re unsure.

6. Compare Prices from Different Sellers

Don’t rush to buy from the first seller you meet. Walk around, ask different traders for prices, and compare sizes. This helps you understand the average cost and gives you room to negotiate better deals.

7. Use Word of Mouth or Community Referrals

Sometimes the best deals don’t come from markets but from people around you. Ask neighbours, friends, or mosque members where they buy their rams. You might discover hidden locations where rams are sold cheaper and in good condition.

Buying a ram doesn’t have to put a hole in your pocket. With the right strategy, knowledge, and patience, you can find cheap and healthy rams that suit your budget and meet your needs.