How to build a system that guarantees continuity in business 

Zig Ziglar once said, “You don’t build a business, you build people then people build the business.” You should read that again. How can continuity in business be achieved? Based on personal observation, the average Nigerian has an idea that could turn into a business that he or she can make profit from, but how long would such a business last?

I have seen quite a number of people with ideas, create awareness about it, start a business, advertise on WhatsApp status, on the media, or even in-person and after a few weeks or months they abruptly stop.

Like the quote in the earlier paragraph explains, you don’t start with the mindset of building a business; you invest in people that would in turn build up your business. You can have a business that could thrive for as long as you desire if you build systems that work.

Am I displacing the place of creativity and ideas? No. Creativity in business also counts but is not enough. What shows that your business can stand the test of time are the systems you build in relation to your business. Continuity in business is achievable when you build people.

Is it enough to be creative to start a thriving business in Nigeria? Does creativity guarantee continuity? In Nigeria today, a larger percentage of people that have a business started it because of the need to survive and make something out of their lives. I have seen students sell at school just to make a living since there is very little their parents can afford. I have seen office workers sell things just to add yo their fixed income. Imagine a student who has to take care of himself because his family is unable to send money for handouts, food, transport, and his upkeep in general.

Yes, systems. You need systems that would actively work in your presence and when you’re not there. Imagine having to travel out of town for a project that would last for two months. What happens to your business? Does it remain on hold till the time you are ready? That’s not good enough for you. You need a business that would work in your absence and earn you money while you are not there. To ensure continuity in business, your business should not be solely tied to you. Allow others hold the fort for you, but first teach and build them.

How do you build a working system?

Invest in people: Be willing to empower others. Don’t hoard knowledge under the guise of not wanting people to betray you. Business involves risks, right? However, take risks sensibly. To ensure continuity in business, empower others. Trust them enough to teach them what you know, and then get them to be on your team. They work for and with you, and you all would work towards building the business to the point that you’ve envisioned. That way, it’s a win-win situation. They work for you as a team, and they also get to acquire knowledge while learning on the job.

Have a mentor: While it’s a good idea to invest in people and give value, it is also important that you’re learning also. Mr David Achom, an acclaimed business man and the founder of David Achom Group, once said that one should get a mentor. Why? Because your mentor sees your blind spots and he or she helps you correct them and navigate life correctly. In other words, they see what you don’t see and don’t leave you unguided.

According to Business News Daily’s Doña Storey, an OPEN Mentorship Institute mentor and American Express OPEN advisor on procurement, mentors can help their mentees identify and avoid business pitfalls, and work through the challenges ahead of them.

Clearly communicate: As a business owner, you need to learn how to communicate with your team at every point in time and not just communicate, but communicate effectively – in a way that both parties will understand and achieve what needs to be achieved. According to the Canadian-American motivational public speaker and self-development author, Brian Tracy, “Your ability to communicate with others will account for fully 85% of your success in your business and in your life”.

Delegation: Harvard Business School Online defines delegation as, “the transfer of responsibility for specific tasks from one person to another”. Don’t be afraid to delegate because you’re the boss and you want to appear perfect. Remember that you’re also a work in progress. Assign tasks to the rest of the team , be ready to correct their mistakes and be willing to teach them how to do it better.



Team work: You desire systems that work in your absence. You want continuity in business, then harness teamwork. Ensure that everyone on the team understands their roles and knows what tasks are expected of them per time. Let them know how things really are so they would channel their energy aright with proper information.

Potential systems are not far-fetched. You have friends, bring them on board. Make good use of relationship with your colleagues. Partner with your spouse. Make good use of the relationship you have with your course mate. Organize paid or free classes, teach people what you know and build a system or team from there. Network and let people know what you’re up to. Seek partnership with people with like passion and dreams.

Creativity is great, but creativity is not enough. Continuity in your business is what stands you out and gives meaning to your business. If you want to run a long-term business, you don’t want to die shortly and have no one run the legacy. You don’t want to be absent for a while and your business stops operation because of you. You don’t want all your hard work to go down the drain without having support systems that ensure things run smoothly in your absence.

In conclusion, you can build a system that works. However, it requires time, your attention, hard work, efforts and resources.. But in the end it will pay off. Take a few seconds to imagine what it’d be like to have a business that is doing well and making profit in your absence. What will you do differently starting from now?

