How to build a system that guarantees continuity in business

How can continuity in business be achieved? The average Nigerian has an idea that could turn into a business; one he or she can make a profit from, but for how long will such business last if there is no system?

Zig Ziglar once said, “You don’t build a business, you build people first, and then people build the business.” You should read that again. There are quite a number of people who come up with ideas, take a step, or more, to strategize, make plans towards its execution, create awareness about it, start a business, advertise on social media, or even in-person and after a few weeks or months, they abruptly stop.

As the quote in the earlier paragraph explains, you don’t start with the mindset of building a business; you invest in people that would in turn contribute to building your business with you. You can have a business that could thrive for as long as you desire if you build systems that work; most especially, people.

This is not in any way displacing the place of creativity and ideas. No. Creativity in business is also as important as building people systems.

Creativity and ideas count, but they are not enough. What shows that your business can stand the test of time are the systems you build in relation to your business.

“Is it enough to be creative to start a thriving business in Nigeria?” “Does creativity guarantee continuity?”

In Nigeria today, a larger percentage of people that have a business started it because of the need to survive and make something out of their lives. You must have seen students sell at school just to make a living since there is very little their parents can afford. Or, you must have seen office workers sell things just to add to their fixed income. Imagine a student who has to take care of himself or herself because their family is unable to send money for handouts, food, transport, and general upkeep. Starting a business is commonly the last resort for some of us.

How do you build a working system?

1. Invest in people

Be willing to empower others. Don’t hoard knowledge under the guise of not wanting people to betray you. Business involves risks, right? However, take risks sensibly. To ensure continuity in business, empower others. Trust them enough to teach them what you know, and then get them to be on your team. They work for and with you, and you all will work towards building the business that you have envisioned. That way, it’s a win-win situation. They work for you as a team, and they also get to acquire knowledge while learning on the job.

2. Have a mentor

While it’s a good idea to invest in people and give value, it is also important that you’re learning from someone, and being guided by them. Mr David Achom, an acclaimed businessman and the founder of David Achom Group, once said that one should get a mentor. Why? Because your mentor sees your blind spots and he or she helps you correct them and navigate life correctly. In other words, they see what you don’t see, and don’t leave you unguided.

According to Business News Daily’s Doña Storey, an OPEN Mentorship Institute mentor and American Express OPEN advisor on procurement, “Mentors can help their mentees identify and avoid business pitfalls, and work through the challenges ahead of them.”

3. Clearly communicate





As a business owner, you need to learn how to communicate with your team at every point in time; not just communicate, but communicate effectively – in a way that both parties will understand and achieve what needs to be achieved. According to the Canadian-American motivational public speaker and self-development author, Brian Tracy, “Your ability to communicate with others will account for fully 85% of your success in your business and in your life.”

4. Delegation

Harvard Business School Online defines delegation as “the transfer of responsibility for specific tasks from one person to another.” Don’t be afraid to delegate because you’re the boss and you want to appear perfect. Remember that you’re also a work in progress. Assign tasks to the rest of the team, be ready to correct their mistakes and be willing to teach them how to do it better. Also, be open-minded to learn from them.

5. Teamwork

Do you desire systems that work in your absence? Do you want continuity in business? Then harness teamwork. Ensure that everyone on the team understands their roles and knows what tasks are expected of them per time. Let them know how things really are so they would channel their energy aright with proper information.

Potential systems are not far-fetched. You have friends; bring them on board. Make good use of your relationships with your colleagues. Partner with your spouse. Make good use of the relationship you have with your coursemate. Organize paid or free classes, teach people what you know and build a system or team from there. Network and let people know what you’re up to. Seek partnerships with people who have similar passions and dreams.

Creativity is great, but creativity is not enough. Continuity in your business is what sets you apart and gives meaning to your business. If you want to run a long-term business, you need to create systems that will keep your legacy intact. You don’t want to be absent for a while and for your business to stop operations because of you. You don’t want all your hard work to go down the drain without having support systems that ensure things run smoothly in your absence.

You need systems for continuity in business

Yes, systems. You need systems that will actively work in your presence and when you’re not there. Imagine having to travel out of town for a project that would last for two months. What happens to your business? Does it remain on hold till the time you are ready? That’s not good enough for you. You need a business that will work in your absence, and earn you money while you are not there. To ensure continuity in business, your business should not be solely tied to you. Allow others to hold the fort for you, but first, teach and build them; equip them with the necessary skills and lessons.

In conclusion, you can build a system that works. However, it requires time, attention, hard work, effort and resources. But in the end, it will pay off. Take a few seconds to imagine what it’d be like to have a business that is doing well, making profits and impact in your absence. So, what will you do differently starting from now?

