Introducing brokers appeared over 35 years ago and originally worked in the commodities market. That’s why you can often come across the term “Сommodity broker” when searching the web for a definition of an introducing broker.

As the markets evolved and trading became available to millions of people, not only professionals, introducing brokers started to provide their services in various markets and work with different financial products such as stocks, currency pairs, indexes, options, etc., and the most hyped product in the past 10 years – cryptocurrencies.

Basically, an IB acts as an intermediary between a broker and a trader connecting them to each other. In this type of cooperation, a broker is responsible for executing trades, while an IB takes care of clients by consulting them and providing support.

HOW TO BECOME AN INTRODUCING BROKER?

There are no legitimate companies that accept traders from IBs in Europe.

The good news is that IBs are welcome if they operate outside of the EU.

The rest is simple: you need to choose a broker, register an IB account, get your IB link, refer clients to the chosen broker, and start earning.

WHO CAN BECOME AN INTRODUCING BROKER?

There are practically no restrictions for those who want to become an IB. Today you don’t have to be a professional trader, neither do you need to obtain any specific licence.

Anyone can apply, but not everyone can succeed in this business.Keep in mind that it is easy to get an introducing broker account, but it is much more difficult to start making real money, turn into a successful IB.

WHAT DOES AN INTRODUCING BROKER DO?

Introducing Broker refers (introduces) customers to a broker. Trader should open an account via IB link in order to be identified as IB’s customer. Once the referred clients funds the account and start trading, IB starts earning commission based on trader performance.

WHAT DOES AN IB REWARD DEPEND ON?

Profit or Commission directly correlates with clients’ trading performance (trading turnover) — i.e. the more the referred clients trade, the higher the IB’s income is.

Initially, Introducing Brokers mainly serviced local customers, but today, when the internet allows you to be available 24/7, many IBs have foreign clients all over the world. Their accounts sometimes constitute up to 50% of an IB’s total portfolio. This means that IBs now have more possibilities to earn as they can easily build, maintain and increase an international client base.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Lagos Will Not Hesitate To Review Easing Of Lockdown If… ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday warned that the state government will not hesitate to review the terms of easing of lockdown currently in operation if it continues to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules… Read full story

Agency Arrests LG Chairman For Allegedly Sharing Palliatives To Police, DSS, Others

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption (PCAC) has arrested Kumbotso Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara over alleged abuse of power in the distribution of government palliatives in his local government… Read full story

Journalist Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

A journalist working in Bauchi State has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state’s deputy governor, Mr Baba Tela, announced on Saturday. Tela, who is also the chairman of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, made the announcement at a news conference at Government House in Bauchi… Read full story

Yoruba, Biafra UNPO Membership: Risk Of Nigeria Breaking Up Now Higher

Concerns over the risk of Nigeria breaking up with some ethnic nationalities pulling out of the union appear to have been heightened with the admission of the Yoruba and Igbo nations into the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO)… Read full story