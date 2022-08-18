How to be the ‘perfect’ guest at a wedding ‘owambe’ party

Your weekend is not complete without a party! Of course not. There’s always a wedding to be attended every Saturday, especially in Lagos.

Perhaps that explains the multitude of Aso Ebi you have in your wardrobe. Anyway, another Saturday is here and there’s an ‘owambe’ (a Yoruba slang for ‘party’) to be at. Who knows? You might run into a business contact or meet the love of your life at this event. So you have to be the perfect guest. Here’s how.

1. Don’t eat before leaving home

Eating before going to a wedding party is an exaggeration, the celebrants have you covered for the entire day. So,why eat before leaving your home? You can even decide not to eat a day before the event, so, you can eat to your satisfaction on that day.

2. Eat all the available meal options at the party

The reason there are various meal options at a wedding party is that they want you to take a variety of meals on that day. In order to be the perfect guest every couple wants at their wedding, you have to eat all the meal options available. As you finish the jollof rice, you should request for amala if that is available and take a variety of drinks to wash your meal down your throat.

3. Don’t come along with gifts for the celebrants

A couple who can organise and invite you to a wedding ceremony during this period of the nation’s economic downturn definitely has more than enough, so, your gift is not needed.

So when next you have a wedding ceremony to attend, don’t bother taking gifts along because your presence alone is more than any gift you can take along.

4. Bring a lot of tag-along friends

What is a wedding party without more than sufficient guests at the party? Having as many tag-along friends go with you to your next wedding ceremony is a sure way for you to be the perfect wedding guest.

If you want to be the perfect guest at your next wedding ceremony, take as many tag-along friends with you as possible. You only live once!

5. Take the centre stage/front seat uninvited





Why should special seats be created for some set of individuals at a wedding ceremony now?

Everyone with the exception of the couple and their immediate family members are invited guests so why should there be preference or partiality right?

When next you go to your next wedding ceremony, just take the centre stage or front seat uninvited.

6. Gatecrash the event

You don’t have to be invited to a wedding party before you can go right? I also feel the same way, so when you see a wedding invitation next even if you don’t know the couple, just go ahead and attend.

7. Struggle for souvenirs and takeaway food packs

Why should you attend a wedding ceremony without having souvenirs and takeaways to take to your home? The next time you attend a wedding ceremony, make sure you try your best to get as many souvenirs and takeaway food packs as you can.

I know you were shocked by all the tips on how to be the perfect guest at the next wedding ceremony you attend. I believe and trust you know what is right and this article is just meant to crack you up and make you laugh.

