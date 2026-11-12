How to avoid scams, fraud during festive season

Scams and fraudulent activities often increase during the festive season as people spend more on shopping, travel and celebrations. The period also presents opportunities for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting consumers through fake promotions, misleading messages and impersonation.

From fraudulent online stores to fake bank representatives, scammers use different tactics to steal money and obtain sensitive personal information.

However, taking a few precautionary measures can help protect your finances and personal information during the celebrations.

Understand why scams increase during festive season

Fraudsters often take advantage of the excitement surrounding the festive season to make fraudulent messages and offers appear legitimate.

Nigeria’s technology agency, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), warns that scammers frequently impersonate genuine companies and promise cash rewards, promotional offers or free gifts.

These schemes are often designed to obtain personal information or trick people into sending money. Understanding how they work can help you recognise suspicious offers and avoid becoming a victim.

Be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true

Unusually attractive offers, especially those promising large cash prizes or heavily discounted products, should be treated with caution. Fraudsters often use such promotions to attract unsuspecting buyers and obtain their money or personal details.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has also warned that major shopping periods, such as Black Friday, can attract fraudulent online offers. Before taking advantage of a promotion, verify that it comes from a legitimate business.

Verify online sellers before making payments

Fake websites and fraudulent social media accounts are common methods used to deceive online shoppers. Some sellers request advance payments and disappear without delivering the products, while others send counterfeit or empty packages.

To reduce the risk of falling victim to these schemes, shop through established online platforms and official business websites whenever possible. Check the seller’s identity, reviews and transaction history before making payment. Be particularly cautious when dealing with sellers whose identities or business activities cannot be independently verified.

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Ignore suspicious giveaways and prize messages

Messages claiming that you have won a prize or are eligible to claim a festive gift may be attempts to obtain your personal information or money. These fraudulent messages may contain links to fake websites, request payment before releasing a supposed prize or encourage you to download harmful software.

If you have not participated in a competition or promotional campaign, be suspicious of unexpected winning notifications. Avoid clicking their links or providing personal information, and delete messages that cannot be verified.

Never share your PIN, OTP or BVN

Your bank will not require you to disclose your personal security information to verify your identity or resolve an account issue. This includes your Personal Identification Number (PIN), One-Time Password (OTP), Bank Verification Number (BVN), Card Verification Value (CVV) and banking passwords.

Access Bank has warned customers that it will never request such confidential information. Other banks also have security measures in place to protect customers’ accounts. Anyone asking you to disclose these details should be treated with suspicion.

Fraudsters often send text messages that appear to come from banks, telecommunications companies or government agencies. These messages may claim that your account will be suspended or that you need to update your BVN or National Identification Number (NIN) urgently.

Such messages may contain links to fraudulent websites designed to collect your personal information or banking details. As security experts explain, phishing is a common method used to obtain sensitive information.

Instead of clicking links in unexpected messages, visit your bank’s official website or mobile application directly. You can also contact the institution using a verified customer service number.

Verify calls from people claiming to be bank representatives

Some fraudsters make phone calls while pretending to represent banks, telecommunications companies, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). They may sound convincing and create a sense of urgency to pressure you into disclosing confidential information.

If you receive such a call, avoid sharing personal or banking details. End the call and contact the organisation directly through its verified customer service channels to confirm whether the request is genuine.

Be careful with loan offers and advance processing fees

Fraudulent loan offers often promise quick approval but require applicants to pay an initial processing or registration fee. After receiving the payment, the supposed lender may disappear without providing the loan.

These schemes are particularly concerning when people need additional money for festive expenses. Avoid paying upfront fees to unsolicited lenders, and verify the legitimacy of any lending platform before submitting an application or providing personal information.

Use trusted POS agents and protect your PIN

Card-swapping fraud can occur at point-of-sale (POS) terminals and automated teller machines (ATMs). In some cases, fraudsters offer to assist customers with transactions, secretly exchange their cards and observe their PINs.

The EFCC advises customers to cover the keypad when entering their PINs. Avoid accepting assistance from strangers, keep your card within sight during transactions and confirm that the card returned to you is yours. Where assistance is necessary, seek help from authorised bank personnel.

Activate transaction alerts and monitor your bank statements

Transaction alerts help you identify withdrawals, transfers and other account activities as they occur. Ensure that your bank’s transaction notification services are active and review your account statements regularly to identify unfamiliar transactions.

The EFCC also recommends knowing your bank’s emergency channels or procedures for blocking a lost or stolen card. Contact your bank immediately if your card goes missing or you notice any suspicious activity.

Be alert to fake emergency calls

Some scammers impersonate family members or acquaintances and claim that they are facing an emergency. They may request urgent financial assistance and insist that money must be sent immediately.

These schemes rely on panic and emotional pressure to prevent victims from verifying the information. Before transferring money, contact the person directly using a phone number you already know. If you cannot reach them, try another trusted contact who can confirm the situation.

Report fraudulent activities immediately

If you suspect that you have been scammed or notice an unauthorised transaction, contact your bank immediately and report the incident. You can also report fraudulent activities to the EFCC, the Nigeria Police Force or the relevant telecommunications regulator, depending on the nature of the incident.

Reporting scams promptly may help your bank take steps to restrict further unauthorised transactions and preserve relevant evidence. It also helps authorities identify fraudulent activities and protect other potential victims.