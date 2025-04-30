How to apply for tinted glass permit online in Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has launched a simplified online process for obtaining tinted glass permits, enabling vehicle owners to apply digitally through a secure portal — www.possap.gov.ng — without relying on third-party agents.

Announced on Wednesday via the Force’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to boost transparency, eliminate exploitation, and reduce human interference in the permit process.

“Applying for a Tinted Glass Permit Just Got Easier,” the Police said in the advisory. “The process is seamless, secure, and transparent—from account creation to vehicle inspection and biometric capture. Avoid shortcuts. Apply the right way—online, the official way.”

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

According to the advisory, here’s how to apply for a tinted glass permit through the official Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP) platform:

Visit www.possap.gov.ng Sign up using your NIN, BVN, or TIN. Create an account with accurate personal information. Verify your email by entering the confirmation code sent to your inbox. Log in using your email and password. Select “Tinted Glass Permit” from the list of available services. Input your vehicle details and upload the required documents. Review and submit your application. Make payment securely online.

Once your application is submitted, you’ll be scheduled for vehicle inspection and biometric data capture at your selected NPF Intelligence Department.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE