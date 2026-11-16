How Tinubu ended 22 years of broken promises to retirees — PenCom boss

THE Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Oloworaran, has detailed how the President Bola Tinubu administration has addressed decades of unfulfilled pension obligations, declaring that retirees under Nigeria’s Contributory Pension Scheme are beginning to receive improved benefits, healthcare support and other entitlements.

In a scorecard published on her official X handle, Oloworaran said the administration had ended what she described as 22 years of broken promises to pensioners, highlighting a series of reforms and financial interventions aimed at improving retirees’ welfare and strengthening the pension industry.

“For 22 years, retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme were paid in promises. Now they are being paid in cash, healthcare and dignity,” she declared.

At the centre of the reforms is the activation of the Minimum Pension Guarantee, a provision contained in the Pension Reform Act of 2004 which successive administrations had failed to implement. Under the new arrangement, eligible retirees are guaranteed a minimum monthly pension of ₦52,500.

The administration has also introduced PenCare, described as Nigeria’s first healthcare scheme specifically designed for the pension industry. The initiative is expected to provide free essential medical services to about 30,000 vulnerable retirees in its initial phase.

According to Oloworaran, the Federal Government has cleared N758 billion in legacy pension obligations, while previously approved pension increases ranging from 37 percent to 157 percent have been paid for the first time. The administration has also delivered a 22 percent pension increase as part of efforts to improve retirees’ purchasing power amid rising living costs.

The scorecard further showed that pensions under the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) were increased by an average of 1,173 percent, representing the first adjustment in 21 years. Retired professors have also been placed on pensions equivalent to 100 percent of their salaries, while exit benefits equivalent to 100 percent of annual pay have been introduced for the first time.

Beyond improved pension payments, Oloworaran said the commission had significantly reduced the time required to process retirement benefits, cutting the waiting period from 21 months to just 48 hours.

She also disclosed that the position of accrued pension rights had improved from 21 months in arrears to a 41-month surplus, indicating a substantial improvement in the settlement of outstanding obligations.

The Pension Protection Fund, which stood at N38.53 billion, has grown to more than N400 billion, while the PenCare healthcare fund has accumulated over N7.3 billion. The commission has also recovered more than N40 billion from employers who defaulted on their pension contribution obligations.

In addition, about N1.07 trillion in outstanding pension obligations owed by state governments has been paid, according to the PenCom chief.

The reforms have coincided with significant growth in the pension industry, with total pension assets rising by 55 percent to N32.21 trillion. The administration has also committed $250 million to infrastructure investment, reflecting efforts to deploy pension resources towards productive sectors of the economy.

Oloworaran maintained that the latest interventions represented a departure from previous administrations, which approved pension increases and made commitments without ensuring that the corresponding funds reached retirees.

“What others only promised, this administration has paid,” she said, underscoring the government’s position that the reforms are translating into tangible improvements in pensioners’ welfare.

The simultaneous rollout of the Minimum Pension Guarantee and PenCare, she indicated, represents the beginning of what the commission describes as Pension Revolution 2.0, rather than the culmination of its reform agenda.

For retirees who waited years for the implementation of approved pension increases in 2007, 2010 and 2019, the latest developments could mark an important turning point. The prolonged delay in remitting the Federal Government’s contribution to the Pension Protection Fund had also raised questions about the commitment of successive administrations to protecting pensioners.

The new initiatives are expected to address some of these longstanding concerns by providing a more reliable minimum income, improving access to healthcare and strengthening the financial capacity of the pension system.

However, the long-term impact of the reforms will depend on sustained funding, effective implementation and the ability of the authorities to ensure that eligible retirees receive their entitlements promptly.

For millions of pensioners facing rising healthcare and living costs, the test of the government’s intervention will ultimately be whether the promised financial security and dignity translate into consistent payments and accessible medical services.