However, consuming a bunch of fruits at any time of the day is not enough to ensure that you are getting all the nutrition and when you eat fruits can affect your health as the time that you eat fruits can affect your health.

The question that should be asked is; is there a particular time of the day to eat fruits? Dietary habits play an important role in maintaining overall health and well-being. But there are side effects when people consume healthy foods in unhealthy ways or make certain mistakes while consuming healthy ones. Such mistakes take a toll on health and well being.

Like food, people make mistakes when eating fruits. The following mistakes in consuming fruits are detrimental to health;

Never eat fruits as a dessert after a heavy meal because fruits require one hour in the stomach for digestion. Consequently, having fruits after a solid meal will only push the undigested meal into the small intestine causing indigestion and symptoms like bloating, gases and flatulence. It is important to ensure that there is a two-hour gap between meal and fruit consumption. And if you have had fruits first, wait for an hour before eating a solid meal.

Do not eat fruits for dinner because they have active acids and microbial enzymes; fumaric acid, tartaric acid, oxalic acid, critic acid, malic acid that have a waking effect on the body and disturb the melatonin production needed to fall asleep. In fact, one apple has the same energising effect on the body and mind as one cup of coffee. Do not eat fruits after sunset

Never mix fruit groups: Some fruits never go well together; the following kinds of fruits must never be had together:

Astringent fruits: apples, berries, cherries, and pear

Sweet fruits: Papaya, mango banana, peach, and avacado

Sour fruits: Orange, lemon, tangerine, and grapefruits

Having fruits either in the morning or in-between meals is always better as it allows for better nutrition absorption; fruits have a good amount of fibre so combining and having along with meals is not advised. Also, fruits have micronutrients; so, when combined and eaten along with meals, nutrition absorption may not happen to the fullest.

Eating one fruit at a time is always good because each fruit is different in nature, some are citrus, some are carbohydrate-rich and some others are vitamin and potassium rich and combining fruits is not good for wellness and health.

Research suggests that due to high fructose content, the best time to eat fruits is in the morning after your body has rested through the night and needs a quick boost. Also, because fruits are easily digestible and broken down into vital nutrients, you should always eat them right before you need the energy to start your daily activities.

Also, nutritionists suggest that eating fruits on an empty stomach is better if you wish to obtain the maximum benefits. This provides your body with the best concentration of minerals, vitamins, and other beneficial compounds, and in turn, helps in detoxification and weight loss.

