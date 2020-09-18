How ‘The Voice Nigeria’ is discovering, nurturing Nigerian musical talents

The challenges of production costs, promotion and numerous others have been identified as problems that up and coming artistes encounter while making efforts at showcasing their talents and consequently providing employment opportunities for themselves in a bid to meet their day-to-day expenses and also attend to other needs.

These challenges undoubtedly handicap the young talents from realising their potential which invariably translates to debarring them from making meaningful contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as it had been said that the entertainment sector contributed about 2.3 per cent (NGN239 billion) to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2016 and has been one of the priority sectors identified in the economic recovery and growth plan of the federal government with a planned $1billion in export revenue by 2020.

Due to the aforementioned predicament, The Voice Nigeria was created on the 10th April, 2016 to attract and help unleash the brightest of Nigerian musical talents for the global stage as the country’s music industry continues to enjoy international attention and keying into the singing reality show as a multinational competition television franchise.

As the lead sponsor of this year’s edition, First Bank Nigeria has expressed delight over the partnership with the The Voice Nigeria as it is poised to empowering and investing in the Nigerian youths and demonstrating its contribution to the projected revenue of 86 million dollars by 2021 from the Nigerian music industry aimed at promoting a diversified economy in line with the federal government of Nigeria’s economic diversification policy.

The financial institution also stated its unrelenting passion for giving voice to the young and indeed all Nigerians, which would translate to creating employment, economic empowerment in the country.

Other sponsors of the show include Premier Lotto owned by Adebutu Kessingnton better known as Baba Ijebu, amongst others.

Friday Treat gathered that the registration for The Voice, which is open to both female and male Nigerian contestants and has a government-issued means of identification, is free but interested talents must have a First Bank account, record a one-minute video singing without a soundtrack, upload and fill the form on the website up till 19th of September, 2020.

The Voice Nigeria will take an interesting twist this year with many virtual engagements with fans, talents and the general public.

It added that talents and fans will go home with over 100million naira in prizes as the winning talent of The Voice Nigeria Season 3 will go home with a monetary reward, a brand-new car and an international recording contract.

UNILAG Leadership Crisis: Justice Will Be Served ― FG • As visitation panel submits report

THE Federal Government has received the report of the Special Presidential Visitation panel set up to probe the leadership crisis rocking the University of Lagos…The Voice Nigeria

Nigeria’s Challenges Surmountable ― FG

THE Federal Government has urged Nigerians to develop a positive outlook as concerted efforts are being made to overcome the current security…The Voice Nigeria

Obaseki Hails Buhari’s Call For Peaceful, Transparent Edo Governorship Election

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo says President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for a peaceful and credible governorship election…The Voice Nigeria

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE