How The Patriots constitutional summit will shape Nigeria —Adejumo, S’West committee chairman

Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo is the South West Chairman of The Patriots coordinating committee preparing the list of delegates for next week’s constitutional summit. In this interview by KUNLE ODEREMI, he sheds light on the goal of the summit, the vision of the elders and leaders of thought, and their quest for a new Nigeria.

Preparations for the constitutional summit being put together by The Patriots are at a fever pitch with five days to go. What really informed the plan for the summit? How auspicious is the timing?

The timing is just auspicious to describe the construct of this very important question. So, what has really informed the decision of The Patriots group to go for this important constitution summit at this time? First and foremost, let me say that The Patriots is made up of the right kind of membership. Perhaps in the history of this country, this group is about the truly national group that has the best in terms of human resources, the best in terms of patriots and not traitors. I have interacted with many groups and many groups that I belong to, I would say are important, either socio-cultural or socio-political or purely political. But The Patriots group is actually political but we are not in any way following any political ideology, so to say. What we want is an ideology that is based on Nigeria. What we want is a centerpiece that is based on Nigeria. The epic centre, what The Patriots group stands for is good governance; it is bringing about the very best in terms of growth and developmental indices. So, we have those who started putting together this idea right from the time of Chief FRA Williams, and presently we have Chief Emeka Anyaoku, who used to be the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, an eminent personality, respected all over the world as the chair. We have quite a number of notable leaders. We have Aremo Akinrogun Olusegun Osoba; we have Professor Anthony Kila; we have Otunba Gbenga Daniel; we have Ambassador Dr Mrs Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, the Publisher of the Tribune; we have Mrs Pauline Tallen. We have Senator Aminu Tambuwal, and a whole lot distinguished persons.

So, what we want is actually a new Constitution because the 1999 Constitution has proven to be unworkable; it is not profitable. It’s full of too many issues. Lest we forget, we have had many experiences with constitutions, starting with the 1922 Clifford’s, which was mainly done without even inputs from any Nigerian. It was all the colonial people putting together the ideas about the land they knew very little about. So, there was the upsurge of very knowledgeable people. We had the Nigerian Youth Movement (NYM), the Ibo State Union, the Egbe Omo Oduduwa, and others. Of course, by 1947, Chief Obafemi Awolowo had come out with a masterpiece that Nigeria is mere geographical expression; it’s not about a conglomerate of homogenous group. It’s more of a confederacy of many nations.

So, there is no Nigeria as we have the English, the Welsh, or the Scottish. So, you have the Yoruba, you have the Igbo, you have the Ijaw. Therefore, how do we put all of them together? It can only work when we have a true federal structure. That is what led to the other constitutional interventions starting from the 1946 Richards Constitution, which didn’t work; which was purely unitary, up till 1949 that we had the McPherson and how the 1951 incursion of the very first African government led by Papa Awolowo happened such that it had to be on a federal nature and how the 1953 London Conference culminated in the 1954 Oliver Littleton Constitution that gave us the very first Federal Constitution.

Thereafter, we started having federal constitutions; the 1959 Constitution, the Independence Constitution and the one you consider the very best, which is the 1963 Constitution. But unfortunately, the military incursion and everything threw away what you would call the very nature, the foundation of our Union, which is a federal for the main unitary system. There is no way a truly military system can work under a federal structure. So, the unitary system of the military became lie the de facto go-through constitutional process that even culminated in the so-called 1979 Constitution, which Papa Awolowo even described as worthless; that it should be thrown out. Again, we started patching it like a tyre with a thousand punctures; we went ahead to the 1988 with the military regime saying there are no-go areas. How can you say there should be no-go areas? Whatever the people want must be. So, again, we failed with that and the one that is the most dubious, the most spurious is the 1999 Constitution, which did not even come out of a constitutional conference. It was just put together by Professor Auwal H. Yadudu and a few other people.

Why the need for the summit now?

The need for this constitutional summit is about how to run Nigeria. Let us face it, the Nigeria of today is not the dreams of our founding fathers; who established a Nigeria based on a true federal structure so that the Yoruba parlance, what is federalism? We are all of what we are with our culture, our dance, our music, our way of doing things, our traditional respect for traditional institutions, our Omoluabi ethos, the way and manner we approach commerce and economic matters. So, we have all of these things that are indigenous to us, let us manage our own affairs. Let the easterners or the Igbo manage their own; let the Ijaws manage their own. Let the northerners manage their own. So, the way of the regions is still the best. We have to go back to regionalism. Now we have six zones, so let’s just transmute the six zones into six regions and go ahead with the parliamentary system. The need for the parliamentary system again is borne out of the fact that this federal system tailored along the American type is not profitable. Nigeria is actually a poor country. We will still keep the state structures; governors would still be governors. But there would be a way of managing everything according to our regions. We would demand to have what should be our share out of the Exclusive Legislative List. We would probably leave foreign affairs and full military to the centre but every other thing should come back to the regions just like we had in 1966. We would have our own constitution in our own region, like others would have in their own regions. And then, under the parliamentary system such that Papa Awolowo didn’t have to campaign in Badagry to Asaba. All he needed to do was to make sure he became a member of the Western Region House of Assembly from his Ikenne Constituency. So even if you have the best of the materials for government, if they don’t have N10 billion, they can’t be governors. It is trillions you want to spend if you want to be president. .so, it is never going to be about merit; it is going to be about who has more money and that is the beginning of all our problems. So, we want all this out. So, the timing of the summit is auspicious. We have two years before the elections. We don’t even know what is going to happen. We can’t continue this way. Our debt portfolio is about N150 trillion. That is not what we should be proud of. Our production is pretty zero. We are being taxed to the limit. It’s only in Nigeria people tax liabilities.

It is all this segregation and all that is going on is against this constitution that we want to change because the first thing a government must do is to take care of the citizenry. We have to leave Nigeria with something for our children so that they don’t just go abroad and forget the country.

How far do you think The Patriots can go on this journey, going by the trajectories of similar conferences in the past?

Why do we think that the summit would truly make all the difference? The truth is that I don’t have any guarantee. As the chairman of the committee set up to put together the aspirations of the South-West to nominate people that would go into the deliberations, I don’t have any guarantee but what I have is hope. And again, what is a classroom? Let’s start with a school. A school is not a school; it is just building. If you have all the best of professors, you have the best architecture; you have everything but you don’t have students in it. So, who is that professor going to teach? How do you call it a school if you enter with every professorial garb but there is no student to teach? So, until the students are ready, there is no school. In other words, until Nigerians are ready, then there cannot be any conversation and I think we are ready now.

What makes this summit crucial, critical and germane in the chequered history of Nigeria?

In the chequered history of Nigeria, it is becoming excruciatingly clear that the myriad of problems we are having from serious economic woes to serious insecurity, inclusive of food insecurity are all structural. It is about the structure. They are structural and they can be avoided. It is about not being able to manage the economy very well; it is about not being able to manage the security situation. Imagine we went to borrow the existing system from America, yet we failed to borrow the most important thing, that is, the American security apparatus. They have four tiers. The local government, which they call county, has full police. The County Sheriff is the head. They have their officers and even at the city, they have the city Police and then they have the state like the New York Police Department. They have such in all states in the US. But more importantly, they have the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) that is the number one Police. That is the only one we have in Nigeria. So need to have local government police, which in fact we have in the 1963 Constitution. We are talking about 62 years ago! How come we had it 62 years ago we don’t have it now! So our problems are structural; we must have all these levels of security in terms of policing. Again, we must have a certain regional militia. We must have serious delineation in terms of boundaries. Even in the US, every state has its militia, which is called the militia. So we want regional militia so that from one region to the other, they can drive away terror. That is the only way we can survive what is going on for now.

READ ALSO: National constitutional summit: The Patriots rolls out agenda