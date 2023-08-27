Nigeria’s vast resources of culture, art, literature, film, and music can expand its global footprint through technology.

FILMMAKER Femi Odugbemi says President Bola Tinubu’s vision of creating a vibrant creative economy will succeed if the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, effectively deploys technology to showcase Nigeria’s cultural assets.

The co-founder of the IREP International Documentary Film Festival said this in an interview while sharing his expectations for the recently sworn-in minister.

The chief executive of Zuri 24 Media praised President Tinubu for deciding to nurture and build a creative economy around Nigeria’s vast reserves of talent and cultural assets but said the Minister has to step up.

He encouraged her to embrace technology, noting that it was time Nigeria’s vast resources of culture, art, literature, film, and music expanded its global footprint through technology.

The pioneer Academy Director of the Multichoice Talent Factory West Africa said, “I believe the biggest opportunity is that the ministry and our new Minister can harness technology to build the creative economy by creating online platforms to showcase Nigerian art, music, literature, and films globally.

“Developing digital archives and virtual galleries can make cultural resources easily accessible. Encouraging digital tools for creating and distributing content can empower local artists. Leveraging social media, streaming platforms, and e-commerce can facilitate global exposure for Nigerian creative works.

“Collaborating with tech companies to organise virtual cultural events, webinars, and exhibitions can also enhance the international presence of Nigerian culture.”

Continuing, the producer of ‘Battleground’ and ‘Movement Japa’ said, “We need to expand the landscape of opportunity by connecting our creative products to our diplomatic channels. Our embassies and missions abroad need cultural officers active in their country of assignment to promote Nigeria’s cultural identity and products – our art, literature, films, and music must be showcased globally with a clear, intentional protocol and strategy.”

The Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria (ITPAN) ex-president also asked political leaders to celebrate Nigeria’s cultural products in state institutions and spaces.

He said they should stop paying lip attention and that culture is more than cultural dances for entertainment.





He said, “One of the most interesting things is how little the cultural products of our country are ‘celebrated’ in the highest state institutions and spaces in Nigeria. The White House in America regularly hosts film premieres, jazz music concerts, and art exhibitions, and the best works of America’s best artists are celebrated with national recognition by the president. How much access does the cultural products of Nigeria have to our Aso rock?

“State events should feature a rotation of our best art and artists. The lawns of Aso Rock should host concerts, poetry and theatre performances. We need to de-militarise that space by making it the people’s house. As much as politicians know its nooks and crannies, our art and cultural products should also be everywhere in that house so that the politicians are constantly reminded of this magnificent nation’s diversity, history and beauty.”

