A certified business analyst, Esther Oluwabusayo Folorunso, has stated that despite the different and evolving aspects of Business Analysis (BA) with varying technical demands, the technical and non-technical parts of business analysis still create the perfect blend of a BA’s skill set.

She noted that the past few years have witnessed a rise in the number of business analysts worldwide, especially with the demystification of the myth that business analysts need to be coding wizards.

Quoting the BABOK (Business Analysis Body of Knowledge V3) for the definition of BA, Esther, who presently serves on the Board of the International Institute of Business Analysis, Tampa Bay Florida Chapter, stated that business analysis enables change in an enterprise by defining needs and recommending solutions that deliver value to stakeholders.

“Business analysis enables an enterprise to articulate needs and the rationale for change and design and describe solutions that deliver value,” she stated.

Regarding the BA’s toolkit, the tech expert stated that since every role has its toolkit, the toolkit for business analysis largely depends on the task being performed, available technology, skill set of human resources, and many other factors. She insisted on the need for a balance between the technical and non-technical skills that all business analysts perform.

Esther noted that since business analysis serves as the bridge between business needs and IT solutions, some of the technical skills and tools needed to perform such tasks include:

Solution Definition and Validation: Balsamiq, Figma, InVision

Requirement Management: Trello, Asana, Jira, Google Forms, Survey Monkey, Xmind

Process Modeling: Visio, Draw.io, LucidChart

Data Analysis/Visualization: PowerBI, Tableau, R, SQL, Python, and many others.

She identified the non-technical spectrums as primarily including communication and collaboration, business acumen, problem-solving, and critical thinking, among others.

On the future of business analysis, Esther stressed the need for business analysts in every organization to be flexible with the changing business environment and be ready to spearhead change, especially with the ever-increasing role of technology in business, the rise of automation, and its impact on all business activities.

“Automation will undoubtedly change the way BAs work. Repetitive tasks like data entry and report generation might be automated. However, this doesn’t mean BAs will become obsolete. Instead, their role will shift towards higher-level functions. Business analysts will need to focus on identifying opportunities for automation, defining the business rules and logic for automation, ensuring a smooth transition to automated processes for users, and focusing on strategic analysis and user experience design,” she stated.

For business analysts to survive in the new tech-induced world, Esther called for adaptability and continuous updating of their skills to stay relevant.

This, she stated, would include developing expertise in new technologies relevant to their industry, honing their soft skills like communication, collaboration, and critical thinking, embracing a growth mindset, and being open to new ways of working.

“By embracing technology and focusing on evolving skills, business analysts can ensure they remain valuable assets in the digital age. They can become the bridge between the ever-evolving technological landscape and the core business needs of organizations. The technical part of business analysis empowers business analysts to be valuable partners in digital transformation. Business analysis is not simply a ‘tech’ role but undeniably requires a strong tech foundation in today’s world,” she stated.

While assuring that BA holds a lot of prospects, she believes analysts must be ready to meet its demands for adaptability and a commitment to lifelong learning.

On the question of whether BA plays a technical role, Esther believes: “It depends. While deep coding expertise isn’t necessarily required, a potent blend of business acumen and tech-savvy is essential for success in this ever-evolving field. If you’re an analytical thinker with a passion for business and a willingness to embrace technology, a career in business analysis might be the perfect path for you.”