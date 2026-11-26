By Michael Nwadike-Obuna

FOR Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, the protection of Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure should include investments in the welfare and development of host communities. That explains why the company, in collaboration with other stakeholders, recently carried out an extensive 2026 Back-To-School CSR programme across Imo and Rivers States. The educational support programme was designed to support pupils and students with basic educational materials, promote learning, and strengthen the relationship between the company and its host communities. For many right-thinking organisations, their operations and the communities in which they conduct their business should always collaborate to drive growth and development. Hence, they see Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as core to their business existence because a company is only as successful as the communities where it operates.

For Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), providing good things of life to the host communities remains a priority. Its efforts in this direction were recently demonstrated with the provision of social amenities to host communities. As a responsible organisation, the company believes that the government has a major role to play in making life better for the populace. It further thinks private organisations and business enterprises can partner with government in solving societal problems, especially as it concerns the environments where they operate. Therefore, TSSNL has CSR initiatives that are tailored towards meeting these needs of the society. Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and Maton Engineering joined Target Energy Limited, one of the companies sub contractor within the central Corridor to carry out an extensive 2026 Back-To-School CSR programme across Imo and Rivers States. The educational support programme was designed to support pupils and students with basic educational materials, promote learning, and strengthen the relationship between the company and its host communities.

The programme was held recently in 11 communities cutting across Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas of Imo and Rivers States. Items including school bags, exercise books, pens, pencils, and erasers were distributed to over 2,653 students in community primary and secondary schools. In addition, Target Energy is expanding the impact with over 300 classroom desks being distributed to schools across its ten (10) host communities. Tantita’s Community Relations Department was represented at the programme to witness its implementation, engage with the school authorities, and assess the impact of the intervention. Distributions were conducted through classroom visits and school assemblies, allowing direct interaction with pupils, students, teachers, and school administrators.

This intervention follows Tantita’s CSR policy and mandate for all subcontractors to contribute to sustainable community development in the region, adding to Tantita’s already robust educational support projects, including new constructions and renovations of classroom blocks, fully equipped computer centres, and donation of modern ICT gadgets and solar power systems to support students, schools, and promote education as a catalyst for development across the Niger Delta. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had appointed Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), led by High Chief, Dr Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, to protect Nigeria’s oil assets in the Niger Delta region. The appointment was to enable TSSNL, through its security operations, support the national economy in getting the full benefits of oil resources. The TSSNL works in collaboration with other security outfits to achieve its goals of securing oil assets and ensuring peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

Tantita’s operations had ensured the security of oil pipelines, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of petroleum resources, and ensuring that Nigeria migrated from a position of constant loss management to stability, planning, growth and development. The TSSNL operations have transformed the oil and gas landscape and allowed Nigeria to expand oil production quota and significantly cut rampant oil theft. Its track record in mitigating risks associated with oil pipelines has positioned it as a reliable partner in preserving Nigeria’s economic backbone. Beyond these milestones, the company, in partnership with Grosvenor Global Services Limited, has commissioned solar-powered boreholes and street lights in several communities in Delta State. The commissioned projects include solar street lights in Ajomata, Ikweghwu and Ibada-Amukpe communities, as well as solar-powered boreholes in Ibada-Elume, Oyohen, Amukpe and Adagrassa communities. Speaking during the commissioning, the Community Relations Manager of Tantita, Pastor Seimode Akposafagha Benedict, said the projects were part of efforts to improve living conditions in communities connected to the company’s operations.

Representing Tantita’s Managing Director, High Chief Engr. Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi, Seimode said the facilities were provided by Grosvenor Global Services Limited, one of Tantita’s subcontractors, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. He said the protection of Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure should include investments in the welfare and development of host communities. According to him, Tantita encourages its partners and subcontractors to support projects that address the needs of residents and promote peaceful coexistence. “As we commission these projects today, let us continue to strengthen the bond of trust, cooperation and mutual respect that has made our collective successes possible,” he said. Seimode urged the beneficiary communities to protect and maintain the facilities to ensure their sustainability. Chairman of Ajomata Community in Sapele Local Government Area, Mr. Cyril Omor-Oba, said the street lights would improve security and movement at night.

He appealed for additional lights to cover other parts of the community and assured the companies that residents would safeguard the facilities. Community representatives in Ibada-Amukpe and Ikweghwu also said the new street lights had improved visibility along major roads and public areas. The Chairman of Ibada-Elume Community, Mr Friday Omerhiowan, described the solar-powered borehole as a timely intervention that would improve access to clean water for residents. The projects are expected to support safer movement, improve access to potable water and encourage social and economic activities in the beneficiary communities.

For the company, security further means solar classrooms, rehabilitated roads, rice farms, police stations, and scholarships—thanks to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), founded by High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo).

The company manages private pipeline surveillance and asset protection for critical oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

Its operations target crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, and pipeline vandalism to help boost national production.

However, beyond pipeline surveillance, Tantita has in recent years emerged as a leading corporate citizen, focusing on livelihoods, infrastructure, education, security, and climate initiatives. Its approach is clear: “You cannot police poverty out of a community; you must actively replace it.”

Some of its key projects include the Sustainable Rice Farming Programme in Torugbene, created with SDN and Ecosus Pro Nigeria, which has offered legal employment for youths previously involved in oil bunkering.

Tantita invested N2.53 billion over three years in irrigation, training, and cooperative management, aiming for 100,000 hectares under cultivation.

Infrastructure initiatives include the Bendel Estate road rehabilitation and a new police headquarters in Ugborikoko, improving safety and mobility.

Education interventions span the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences, with solar panels, computers, and buses, and FUPRE, where scholarships and reading clubs boost academic performance.

Tantita also champions carbon capture projects, turning mangroves into carbon sinks, potentially generating over $300 million annually for local communities.

Praised by officials, civil society, and youth groups, Tantita’s initiatives provide tangible development and security, showing that in the Niger Delta, safety and progress go hand in hand, offering communities real, grounded hope.

Tantita recently contracted a hi- tech security company, Textron Systems, to deliver three uncrewed aircraft that would enhance the company’s capacity to carry out its surveillance operations on Nigeria’s oil.

Under the contract agreement, which was signed and sealed late last year, mandates Textron Systems, USA, to deliver three Aerosonde Mk. 4.7 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) to the surveillance company.

The systems will be delivered in a fully ITAR-Free configuration designed for ease of export to international customers. These aircraft will significantly enhance security operations for the protection of Nigeria’s vital oil and gas infrastructure.

The sale also includes options for training and additional aircraft to support planned capability expansion, building on a previous Foreign Military Sale (FMS) contract to the country.

Chairman of the House Committee on Host Communities, Dekor Dumnamene Robinson, had said the contributions of Tantita and its leadership to national security deserve appreciation.

Also, in one of the strongest endorsements yet of the firm’s operations, lawmakers under the Joint Committee of the House of Representatives on Host Communities and Public Petitions and other stakeholders also commended Tantita for what they described as effective and patriotic service in safeguarding Nigeria’s critical oil infrastructure.

They specifically cited the recovery of crude oil production, reduction in pipeline vandalism and restoration of relative peace in oil-producing communities as major achievements recorded under the leadership of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Government Ekpemupolo.

“Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, in partnership with NNPCL, has rendered demonstrably effective service in the protection of crude oil pipelines and the recovery of national crude oil production,” they stated.

The Joint Committee subsequently passed a unanimous vote of confidence on the company and called on the Federal Government and NNPCL to approve a long-term renewal of the surveillance contract to consolidate gains already achieved in the fight against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering.

“Tompolo and his team have served this country at great personal risk. They have kept the economic lifeline of the nation running and restored peace to communities that had not experienced peace in decades,” he said.

The National Chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), His Highness Benjamin Style Tamaranebi JP

had further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence he has reposed in Tantita as a critical part of the security apparatus for protecting oil assets in the Niger Delta.

“Let us be clear: Destroying our oil assets is economic suicide. It’s a direct attack on the very lifeline of our communities. Our host communities have endured environmental degradation, economic hardship, and neglect for decades. The passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) was a turning point, ensuring that our communities finally receive direct benefits from the resources extracted from our land,” he said.

He said that Tantita Security Services and other security outfits are crucial in safeguarding Nigeria’s oil assets. Their presence has helped to curb oil theft, improve production levels, and stabilise our national economy.

He said: “HOSTCOM believes that the unique understanding of the Niger Delta terrain by Tantita and its personnel is vital for effective onslaught against oil theft, and it’s imperative that our security agencies and other critical stakeholders in our region recognise the selfless contributions of Tantita and its main promoter, our own indefatigable Niger Delta crusader for better life for our people and champion of equitable and fair distribution of the nation’s resources, High Chief, Dr. Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and support them”.

A Lagos-based social analyst, Jamiu Idris, said to appreciate the current stability in the Niger Delta region, one must recall the state of near-collapse that defined Nigeria’s oil industry just a few years ago.

“Before the implementation of the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) framework in late 2022, the nation faced an existential threat. Oil production had cratered to a historic low of 1.015 million barrels per day (bpd) in September 2022-a staggering decline that jeopardised the federal budget, weakened the naira, and pushed the economy toward the brink of insolvency,” he stated.

•Nwadike-Obuna writes from Port Harcourt