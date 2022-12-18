How Tambuwal has brought real change to Sokoto people

OLAKUNKLE MARUF who toured some parts of Sokoto State alongside other newsmen reports that Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has brought much change to the lives of residents with the life-enhancing projects and programmes the government is undertaking in the state.

It is no more news that the incumbent governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is currently in his second term as governor with just about six months remaining in the two terms tenure.

Under his charge, Sokoto, in the last seven years, has witnessed remarkable achievements with life-enhancing projects spread across its 23 local government areas. Recently, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Chapter, as part of its watchdog role embarked on a tour of some of the projects the Tambuwal administration has undertaken.

The government, it was observed, had invested a lot in health care facilities across the state. One of such projects is Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, Kasarawa, located in Wamakko Local Government Area. Other such projects are Premier Hospitals located in each of the three senatorial districts. In other words, while one of the premier hospitals was located in Tambuwal Local Government Area for the southern senatorial district, the remaining two were sited in Binji and Sabon Birni local government areas respectively to serve both the northern and eastern districts. These are in addition to the upgrading of almost all the primary health centres, as well as total renovation of over 10 general hospitals across local governments in the state.

Another project of interest that significantly outlined the Tambuwal’s government investment in the health sector is a Diagnostics Centre that experts have described as world-class because of its state of the art facilities. The diagnosis centre, also located at Farufaru in Wamakko Local Government Area. The centre was commissioned by the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, over a year ago. As part of what is noted as strategic planning on the part of government, the diagnostic centre is only a few kilometers from the state university teaching hospital which has reached over 90 per cent completion stage.

Recalled that the ground breaking ceremony of the state university teaching hospital was performed by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who while performing the exercise commended Tambuwal for embarking on life-changing projects across the state despite minimal resources. Wike, in his remarks, had described the administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as not just prudent, but as one that can be recommended as a role model to others.

“When you look at what is going on here in comparison with the revenue generated by the state, you have to ask yourself where is this governor getting funds to do all these,” he had noted while showering encomiums on the Sokoto State governor and his team.

The well over 1,200-bed capacity teaching hospital is now almost completed with just finishing touches being done on the structure.

Speaking to newsmen during the tour, chairman of Wamakko local government, Alhaji Bello Haliru, explained that the reason for the tour was for the media professionals to critically assess the performance of the Tambuwal led administration in terms of project delivery to the people of the state. He disclosed that the over N9 billion teaching hospital project which will have enormous impact on health care delivery in the state would soon be delivered by the contractors handling it.

Bello further disclosed that the Tambuwal administration had completed another world-class Government Girls Science Academy at Kasarawa, in addition to an ongoing stadium, he described as magnificent, as well as a 12-kilometre dual carriage road in Kasarawa area all in Wamako LGA of the state.

Speaking with newsmen, Mr Ayodele Adeosun, a quantity surveyor and representative of SBMC Limited, the firm handling one of the three premier hospitals in the state, declared that the hospital would be delivered to the state on schedule

He explained that the premier hospital in Tambuwal would have 150-bed capacity when completed with GOPD, Accident and Emergency, Trauma, Labour Room, Radiography, Post-Natal, Surgical ward, Ante-natal, special units. It is also structured with a befitting accommodation for National Youth Service Corps members, both Male and Female, Paediatrics, Administrative blocks, among others.

Adeosun commended the state government for living up to expectations with its financial commitment to the project, just as gave assurance that his firm would not disappoint the people of Sokoto State by keeping to its promise of delivering a quality hospital at the time agreed in the contract.

To complement the huge investment in the health sector, the government has also established a school of Nursing and Midwifery after it successfully got the approval to upgrade the former school of nursing and midwifery, Sokoto to College of Nursing.





A member of staff at the newly built General Hospital in Tambuwal who spoke with journalists confirmed that the new blocks which consist of different wards, administrative blocks, among others, were fitted with requisite equipment that will aid quality health delivery to the people.

He said the hospital complex which is ready for commissioning will boost health care delivery not only for the residents of the local government but also those of neighboring states like Kebbi and Zamfara. He said the hospital would enhance the performance of medical staff and others who had been delivering service at the old, dilapidated hospital for years.

He commended the governor for the initiative of prioritizing health care services for not only the people of Tambuwal and its environment but also the entire state, saying posterity will surely not forget his contribution to the state.

In Kware Local Government Area of the state, a new General Hospital was also constructed by the state government to cater for the needs of residents of the local government area and its environs. The hospital which was commissioned by the state governor a year ago, according to residents, has been helping in the provision of quality health care delivery for the people of not just the local government but also the adjoining communities.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Aliyu Kware, who spoke with newsmen said the general hospital had been the saving grace for people of the area since it was commissioned. The hospital, he explained, receives patients not only from Kware Local Government Area alone but also from neighboring local governments like Gada, Gwadabawa, among others.

Dr Kware who applauded the state governor for equipping the hospital with modern facilities, said for the hospital to reach optimal utilization capacity, government should connect it to the national grid for its electricity supply. Kware explained that the hospital has been relying on solar electricity and generators during surgeries and for its general operations which he described as too expensive due to the current price of diesel.

The Tambuwal government’s developmental strides are not limited to provision of health facilities. It has also invested roads and urban renewal across the state. Currently under construction in the Sokoto metropolis are two flyovers which were conceived to decongest traffic within the city. One is being constructed at Dandima roundabout in Sokoto North Local Government Area while the other is sited at Rijiya in Sokoto South Local Government Area. The two flyovers, which are nearing completion, according to the contractors handling the projects, would be delivered to time. Recalled that the last two administrations in the state built one flyover each during their tenure while the Tambuwal government has almost completed two.

In addition to the flyover, the long abandoned Rujin Sambo area in Sokoto North with over 20 inner roads running into 43 kilometers had been constructed with double drainage system just as Waziri Abass and Maituta dual carriage projects, with standard drainage system, awarded during his second term in office had since been delivered and is currently under use by the residents of the state.

The government has also ensured that residents get potable water having awarded contract for the provision of 1.5million litres of water in 20 LGAs with exception of the three local governments situated within the metropolis which have been enjoying a semi urban water scheme each with provision of 8million gallons of water on a daily basis. But while some of the 20 new water projects have been completed for the benefits of their respective host communities, others are yet to be completed.

Some affected residents while speaking with our correspondent condemned the attitude of some of the contractors for not delivering on their promises over the water scheme projects. They however appealed to the state government to take all necessary steps by bringing those contractors back on site to ensure the projects are delivered to serve the communities.

In his reaction after the tour, NUJ chairman, Sokoto State council, Dalhatu Safiyal-Magori, commended the state government for embarking on the people-oriented projects aimed at bringing government to the people and the foresight, especially over the for the construction of flyovers in some of the busiest areas to decongest the movement of vehicles, among others. Safiyal-Magori, however, advised the state government to ensure that the different contractors handling various projects in the state deliver to time.

But the governor had promised to complete all the projects his administration embarked on. Tambuwal made the pledge at the annual interactive session with stakeholders to brainstorm on many issues affecting the lives of the people of the state towards the 2023 budget preparations. He had promised to make the 2023 budget a consolidatory one that will address critical issues affecting the people of the state.

“This year, we are developing a fiscal instrument tagged: ‘Budget of Consolidation and Finishing Strong,’ which is all- sector-inclusive. We are committed to the completion of projects started by this administration before handing over, Insha Allah. It is our intention to do more in the area of climate change. The 2023 Budget will therefore, give special tagging on climate change in addition to our priorities in the areas of health, education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment,” the governor had said.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the general global economic downturn, lower growth rate, high inflation, unemployment and poverty, Tambuwal reaffirmed his drive “to accomplish so much, we are not unmindful of our limitation in resources. We will, however, by the special grace of Almighty Allah, prevail over the socioeconomic challenges and deliver on our obligations to the electorate before the expiration of our tenure. We are achieving this through fiscal prudence, focus on priorities and effective collaborations with development partners and donor agencies,” he had assured.

