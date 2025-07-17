How soldiers rejected N13m bribe from terrorists — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that soldiers of Operation Safe Heaven recently rejected a N13.7 million bribe offered by terrorists in Plateau State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Markus Kangye, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing on military operations across the country.

According to him, the troops were responding to a distress call about terrorist activities when they encountered the suspects, who attempted to bribe them.

“On 9 July 2025, our gallant troops intercepted a vehicle with bullet holes along Jos, Sanga Road,” Kangye said.

“Suspects attempted to induce troops with monetary gratification, while they declined. Troops arrested two suspects, recovered weapons, ammunition, a vehicle and the sum of N13,742,000.00 from them.”

The DHQ’s briefing emphasised that operations from July 9 to July 16, during which Operation Safe Haven troops conducted offensive missions and responded to distress calls in several local government areas across Plateau and Kaduna States.

During these operations, they made contact with and killed some extremists, arrested 12 suspects, and rescued three kidnapped victims.

Kangye said, “Within the period 9 – 16 July 2025, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls on terrorists’ activities in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, South Wase, Riyom and Jos East Local Government Areas of Plateau State as well as Kaura and Sanga Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

“While conducting these operations, they contacted extremists and killed some of them, arrested 12 and rescued three kidnapped victims. Some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles and vehicles were recovered from them.

“Similarly, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN while on routine patrol, arrested 7 militias/criminals in Barkin Ladi and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State as well as Wamba and Sanga LGAs of Nasarawa and Kaduna States, respectively. Items recovered from them were weapons, ammunition and motorcycles as well as illicit drugs.

He stated that investigations into the incidents are ongoing, and all recovered items remain in the troops’ custody.

