In a rapidly evolving world driven by technology, equipping young people with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age is paramount. Thankfully, Ikorodu, hitherto notorious for cultism and gang violence among young people, is witnessing a remarkable transformation following the establishment of a Community Innovation Space initiated by Senator Tokunbo Abiru.

This initiative, known as the Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL), aims to empower the youth by providing them with the tools, resources, and mentorship needed to harness their creative potential and positively shape their lives.

This article explores the profound impact of this innovation space in Ikorodu, highlighting how it fosters a generation of tech-savvy individuals and propels the city towards a brighter future.

Even more important is how a project of this magnitude may prove the most potent antidote to crime and cultism in a municipality where many young persons must be inspired by moral leadership.

SAIL acts as a hub for creativity, innovation, and skill development. It is a melting pot for young minds to collaborate and exchange ideas. The space empowers young people to explore various domains such as coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, and digital design by providing access to state-of-the-art technology, including computers, software, and high-speed internet.

This exposure allows them to unlock their creative potential and think critically about solutions to local challenges.

One of the primary objectives of the Community Innovation Space is to equip young people with in-demand technological skills.

Participants gain hands-on experience and develop proficiency in emerging technologies through workshops, training programs, and mentorship opportunities. This enhances their employability and opens up a world of entrepreneurial possibilities.





By nurturing an environment conducive to learning and growth, the innovation space plays a vital role in closing the digital skills gap and preparing Ikorodu youth for future jobs.

Additionally, the Community Innovation Space catalyzes positive change in the lives of young individuals. It offers a platform for marginalized communities and disadvantaged youth to bridge the socioeconomic gap.

The space empowers these individuals to overcome systemic barriers and transform their lives by providing equal access to technology and education, regardless of background. Furthermore, the skills acquired within the innovation space enable them to become active contributors to the local economy, fostering inclusive development and reducing inequality.

The Community Innovation Space will undoubtedly spark a wave of youth entrepreneurship. Aspiring entrepreneurs can turn their ideas into viable businesses by nurturing an ecosystem that encourages innovation and provides mentorship.

In addition, the space facilitates connections with investors, industry experts, and potential collaborators, creating a supportive network that nurtures entrepreneurial ventures. This entrepreneurial spirit drives economic growth and instills a sense of confidence and self-reliance among the youth.

SAIL not only focuses on technical skills but also emphasizes sustainable development. It encourages young people to tackle pressing social and environmental issues using technology as an enabler. Participants are encouraged to develop solutions addressing challenges in healthcare, agriculture, energy, and waste management.

As a result, the innovation space is shaping a generation of socially conscious technologists and change-makers by instilling a sense of responsibility towards the community and the environment.

Establishing a Community Innovation Space in Ikorodu will transform countless young individuals’ lives, offering them opportunities for growth, empowerment, and socioeconomic mobility. By providing access to technology, skill development, and mentorship, this initiative has created a thriving ecosystem where young people can develop innovative solutions and positively shape their lives.

Moreover, as Lagos continues to embrace the digital age, the impact of this innovation space serves as a testament to the potential of investing in the youth, setting the stage for a prosperous and technologically advanced future.

Such a visionary approach to human capital development should be applauded and mainstreamed. The mental and technological revolution that Senator Tokunbo Abiru and his team have begun in Ikorodu must be supported and sustained if we desire a city devoid of crime and deviants. Scaling such projects is our nation’s only guarantee of a prosperous future.