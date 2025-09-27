How Sammy Hawaii Int’l lap steel guitar is giving African music a modern voice

African music is constantly evolving, yet few artists have dared to reimagine it through the voice of the lap steel guitar.

Samson Oluwadamilare Akinlolu, better known as Sammy Hawaii Int’l, is one of them. With his mastery of this rare instrument, he is quietly reshaping tradition while opening up fresh possibilities for sound and storytelling.

Sammy has carved out his space on the music scene, blending the lap steel guitar’s soulful slides with African rhythms. His journey has taken him into collaborations with some of the continent’s celebrated acts, including Mr Solek (UK), Taiwo Omotunde, the Adegbodu Twins, and the Melody Makers Band. His touch on Tope Alabi’s gospel album Yes and Amen, a project that has now surpassed 2.3 million streams on YouTube, remains one of his standout contributions, reflecting his ability to make the instrument both contemporary and timeless.

Yet Sammy’s mission goes beyond personal acclaim. Across campuses and communities, he runs workshops and mentorship sessions for emerging musicians. His vision is clear: preserve the richness of African musical heritage while pushing the boundaries of innovation. For young artists under his guidance, the lap steel guitar becomes not just an instrument, but a lesson in creativity, discipline, and daring to be different.

Right now, Sammy is preparing an ambitious project, Improvising 20 Christmas Classics with the Lap Steel Guitar. With it, he hopes to demonstrate the instrument’s versatility, weaving global holiday melodies with African textures that speak to audiences everywhere.

“The Lap Steel Guitar is not just an instrument to me,” Sammy explains. “It is a bridge between African traditions and modern creativity. My dream is to use it to tell stories that resonate across the world.”

Through his performances, recordings, and mentorship, Sammy Hawaii Int’l is amplifying African music in unexpected ways, showing that even the most unconventional instrument can carry the soul of a continent into the future.